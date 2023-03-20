Rokka Braves Of The Six Flowers Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers was made by the Japanese light novelist Ishio Yamagata and the artist Miyagi (Rokka no Ysha, lit. “Heroes of the Six Flowers”). Since August 2011, when the first volume came out, Shueisha has put out six more. In February 2012, an adaptation of a manga by Kei Toru began to be published in Shueisha’s Super Dash & Go! magazine. Yen Press has the right to publish both the light novels and the manga versions of them in North America. From July 4, 2015, to September 19, 2015, an anime show made by Passione and directed by Takeo Takahashi was shown on TV in Japan.

Rokka No Yuusha is a well-known mystery/fantasy/action anime shows that people all over the world like to watch. It’s about Adlet Mayer, who calls himself the “Strongest Man in the World” and goes to the continent of Piena to join the Brave.

Will there be a second season of Rokka Braves of The 6 Flowers?

A second season of Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers is probably not going to happen. Pony Canyon would have made a second season of Rokka no Yuusha a long time ago if they had planned to. There have been more than 5 years since the first season aired, and after that long, fans, the author, and even the studio have lost interest in the show.

In the case of Rokka no Yuusha, it’s because the show didn’t make enough money. The first season only sold an average of 460 Blu-rays per disc, which is bad. In 2015, each volume of light novels sold less than 15,000 copies, and the merchandise did not do well either, with only 70 items and 1 Figma.

What is the plot of the show?

Adlet Mayer is the main character in the story of Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers. He wants to be the hero of the brave Six Flower Warriors. So, the story starts with our main character, Adlet Mayer, showing up uninvited to a competition. And then he goes to the competition, beats everyone else, and says, “I’m the strongest person in the world.” Then we see that our main character is sent to jail. Then we are told that Dimangod has left this world and that he is about to come back.

When Dimangod is brought back to life, the god of the religion will choose six heroes who will be able to “stop and silence the demon.” And this had been going on for a long time. Every 2 or 3 years, Dimangod comes back to life. Six brave people, called the Braves of the Six Flowers, are chosen to stop it.

And this is how our main character became one of the six flowers with the most courage. And things keep getting worse for our main character Adlet Mayer. He did everything he had plotted, and he went to jail. Finally, our main character has become Brave of the Six Flowers and meets the beautiful and smart princess there. Braves of the Six Flowers is also about this.

Both of them went on a trip to locate the other Braves of the Six Flowers and stop the demon. They soon find more brave people from the six flowers, but there’s a problem: they have to choose only six heroes. But there are seven heroes that a person has to force their way into. Is here to help brave soldiers from Dimangod’s army. The plot of Rokka No Yuusha is about who among them is a traitor, and at the end of the story, we find out who was the fake person. And that is a really cool moment.

Rokka Braves Of The Six Flowers Season 2 Voice Artists

If Rokka Braves of the Six Flowers is brought back for a second season, the same voice actors may be used as in Season 1. Let’s get to know them:

Adlet Mayer: Sma Sait, Miyuki Sawashiro (young) (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Nashetania Loei Piena Augustra: Yko Hikasa (Japanese); Abby Trott (English)

Fremy Speeddraw: Aoi Yki (Japanese); Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Goldof Auora: Kki Uchiyama (Japanese); Ray Chase (English)

Chamo Rosso: Ai Kakuma (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Mora Chester: Rina Sat (Japanese); Wendee Lee (English)

Hans Humpty: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Ben Diskin (English)

Rokka Braves Of The Six Flowers Season 2 Plot

Since there has been no official word about whether or not the show will be back for a second season, there are no spoilers of this kind. The Japanese light novel series is known to have six volumes, and if you’ve read the manga series, you’ll understand that the first season used three volumes.

Rokka Braves of the 6 Flowers Season 2 Release Date

There is only one season of Rokka Braves of the Six Flowers. The anime came out in 2015 and ended that same year. Since then, no one has said anything about this anime. The people who made the anime quit after the first season.

Reports say that not many people watched the anime, which is why it was canceled after the first season. Officials haven’t said anything about whether or not the anime will go on, but it’s clear that it won’t come back for a second season.

Where can I watch Rokka Braves Of The Six Flowers Season 2?

Since there is no news about when Rokka Braves of the Six Flowers Season 2 will come out, Crunchyroll is the only place to watch the anime series. It’s not on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Funimation, or any of the other services that stream movies and shows.

Rokka Braves of the Six Flowers Episodes

Rokka Braves of the Six Flowers only has one season. There are 12 parts to it. Each episode is between 22 and 24 minutes long.