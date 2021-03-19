Roku Acquires ‘This Old Home’ Business

Roku is including a brand new annex to its unique content material technique: The streaming platform has acquired This Old Home Ventures, the corporate behind the 42-year-old home-improvement tv model.

With the pact, present seasons of “This Old Home” (Season 42) and “Ask This Old Home” (Season 19) shall be out there without spending a dime on the Roku Channel as on-demand episodes. New episodes will hit the platform after they air on native PBS stations.

Roku is buying all of Stamford, Conn.-based This Old Home Ventures’ enterprise. That provides Roku possession of world distribution rights and all subsidiary manufacturers, together with the “This Old Home” and “Ask This Old Home” TV packages, present libraries of greater than 1,500 episodes, all digital belongings and the corporate’s TV manufacturing studio in Harmony, Mass. Along with the TV packages, the corporate produces net, social, podcast and print content material. (The Roku deal doesn’t embody “New Yankee Workshop.”)

Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. A supply accustomed to the pact mentioned Roku is paying underneath $100 million for This Old Home Ventures, shopping for it from private-equity agency TZP Group (which had acquired it in 2016 from Time Inc.). With the deal, about 55 workers of This Old Home Ventures are becoming a member of Roku, together with CEO Dan Suratt and the staff behind the reveals.

The deal comes two months after Roku acquired rights to greater than 75 unique reveals from Quibi, the now-defunct startup that was led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, and its hiring of no less than 5 ex-Quibi staffers.

“As we develop, we’re these extra alternatives to broaden our providing — however we’re ensuring it matches inside our ad-supported mannequin,” Rob Holmes, Roku’s VP of programming, mentioned in an interview. “These incremental content material investments are commensurate with the dimensions and development of the Roku Channel.”

This Old Home Ventures’ Suratt mentioned in a press release, “The fervour of the craftspeople on ‘This Old Home’ is matched solely by its viewers, and we take nice satisfaction that over the previous 4 a long time we’ve got helped them enhance their most precious asset — their dwelling. Roku will not be solely the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America, it additionally represents the way forward for TV, and we couldn’t consider a greater dwelling for This Old Home to develop and to proceed its management place within the dwelling enchancment style.”

Choose “This Old Home” and “Ask This Old Home” episodes and specials are presently out there on a variety of digital platforms, together with IMDb TV, PBS.org and the PBS app, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Comcast’s Xumo, ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Vizio sensible TVs and YouTube.

Holmes mentioned Roku intends to proceed to distribute “This Old Home” content material broadly. “We don’t want it to be unique for it to offer worth to us,” he mentioned.

“This Old Home” first debuted again in 1979. In 2020, “This Old Home” and “Ask This Old Home” have been the 2 top-rated dwelling enchancment packages within the U.S., in keeping with Nielsen knowledge, and the reveals have amassed a complete of 19 Emmy Awards and 102 Emmy nominations.

Based on Holmes, Roku’s technique to amass unique content material like “This Old Home” will complement the core programming on the Roku Channel, which encompasses reveals and films from some 175 licensors. Whereas subscription VOD enterprise “require unique content material on an ongoing foundation, we consider that ad-supported fashions just like the Roku Channel thrive with content material that’s broadly distributed throughout a number of platforms and providers,” he mentioned.

Commenting on the Roku sale, TZP companion Invoice Hunscher mentioned the agency “is proud to have been the steward of this excellent model during the last 5 years.”

Hunscher and Harrison Davis led the transaction for TZP. Lazard acted as sole monetary adviser to This Old Home Ventures on the sale and regulation agency Greenberg Traurig offered authorized counsel. Hogan Lovells is authorized adviser to Roku on the acquisition; the regulation agency additionally suggested Roku on the Quibi deal.