Roku Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates: Record Income, Quarterly Profit

Using an enormous wave of stay-at-home streaming utilization, Roku boosted income within the fourth quarter 58%, to a report $649.9 million — and posted a $65.2 million internet revenue for the quarter, whereas Wall Road had anticipated a loss.

The corporate already introduced final month that it ended 2020 with 51.2 million energetic accounts, up 39% 12 months over 12 months after including a internet 14.3 million accounts. The ad-supported Roku Channel grew even quicker, greater than doubling its viewers to achieve U.S. households with an estimated 61.8 million individuals in Q4.

Analysts on common anticipated Roku to put up income of $617.7 million and a lack of 5 cents per share for Q4, in response to analysis agency Refinitiv. Roku’s inventory, which has elevated greater than 42% 12 months so far, rose as a lot as 3.9% in after-hours buying and selling Thursday.

Driving Roku’s topline development was its platform enterprise, which elevated income 81% in the course of the quarter to $471.2 million. The platform section encompasses the corporate’s promoting and subscription/transactional companies, and Roku stated monetized video advert impressions greater than doubled in Q4 year-over-year with the continued shift of audiences from pay TV to streaming.

Serving to drive up utilization in Q4 have been the offers Roku closed — after months of wrangling — for NBCUniversal’s Peacock (which launched Sept. 21) and HBO Max (which launched Dec. 17).

“It was all features of the corporate hitting without delay,” Scott Rosenberg, ‎SVP and GM of Roku’s platform enterprise, stated in regards to the better-than-expected Q4 leads to an interview with reporters.

Roku’s low-margin participant section, which incorporates its streaming-media units, turned in income of $178.7 million. That was up 18% however was a decrease development charge than the year-earlier interval, which the corporate attributed to COVID restrictions that depressed vacation purchasing. Roku maintains low margins (close to zero) for its participant enterprise, which it makes use of to develop energetic accounts and gasoline gross sales within the platform enterprise.

For the complete 12 months, streaming hours on Roku hit a report 58.7 billion, elevated by 55%. In Q4, streaming hours by Roku customers hit an all-time excessive of 17 billion hours (additionally up 55%).

Final month, as a part of bulking up its free, ad-supported Roku Channel lineup, the corporate inked a deal to amass international rights to greater than 75 of Quibi’s unique reveals. That got here after the startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman folded six months after launch. Roku says it plans so as to add the Quibi reveals, representing a number of hundred hours of content material, on the Roku Channel in 2021. The corporate paid “considerably” lower than $100 million underneath the cope with Quibi, a supply acquainted with the deal stated.

In discussing Q4 earnings, Roku execs didn’t present an replace on when the Quibi content material could be launched. Underneath the Quibi deal, Roku has the choice to order extra seasons of the reveals from their producers.

“We predict the Quibi content material will carry out effectively,” Rosenberg stated. However he additionally stated the corporate has added “a major quantity of content material” to the Roku Channel from different companions over the previous a number of months, Rosenberg stated, together with from Disney, NBCUniversal, A+E Networks and Discovery.

For the present quarter, Roku expects continued income development, projecting $478 million to $493 million in income for Q1 2021 (up 49%-54%). It expects a internet lack of $16 million to $23 million for Q1.

Given the burst in streaming exercise Roku noticed within the second half of 2020, Roku cautioned that development for the complete 12 months 2021 will fall under ranges it expects to see within the first and second quarters of 2021. The corporate stated it expects general 2021 gross margin to be within the mid-40% vary; Roku posted gross margin of 45.4% for full-year 2020.

Different metrics touted by Roku: common income per consumer in Q4 elevated 24% 12 months over 12 months to $28.76 (on a trailing 12-month foundation), and 38% of all sensible TVs offered within the U.S. in 2020 have been Roku TV fashions. The corporate additionally stated that in Q4, the six largest advert company holding firms greater than doubled their spending year-over-year with Roku and dedicated to “considerably bigger 2021 upfronts with Roku.”