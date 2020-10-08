Roku Channel Launches on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon and Roku haven’t reached a deal for HBO Max but — and Peacock remains to be not on Fire TV.

However the two over-the-top platform corporations have now inked a deal to deliver the Roku Channel, the free, ad-supported service with greater than 100,000 titles and over 115 stay/linear channels, to Fire TV units within the U.S. beginning Thursday.

One caveat: You’ll be able to’t subscribe to premium channels out there within the Roku Channel (like Showtime, Starz, Epix or HBO — the legacy HBO, not HBO Max) straight from Fire TV. To do this, you could join straight via Roku. If you have already got a Roku account and pay for premium content material, you possibly can log in on Fire TV and stream these channels.

Nevertheless, to observe the free content material on the Roku Channel on Fire TV, you don’t want to have a Roku account — you possibly can simply begin streaming.

Roku, on its personal units, gives apps for each Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music.

“We’re excited that the Roku Channel is now out there for all our thousands and thousands of Amazon Fire TV clients within the U.S.,” stated Sandeep Gupta, VP of Amazon Fire TV. “We’ve at all times strived to have a broad number of content material on Fire TV, and imagine it is a welcome addition that each one our clients will get pleasure from.”

The Roku Channel will start rolling out right this moment to Amazon Fire TV streaming units, Fire TV Version sensible TVs, and Fire TV Version soundbars within the U.S.

In one other bid to deliver extra viewers to its Roku Channel on non-Roku platforms, the corporate plans to launch a free cellular app for iOS and Android smartphones later this 12 months.

Roku makes most of its income — and nearly all its revenue — from advert gross sales and subscriptions. Within the second quarter quarter of 2020, the corporate’s platform section accounted for 69% of total income and 94% of its gross revenue. As of the top of Q2, Roku reached 43 million energetic accounts within the U.S.

On Fire TV, the Roku Channel is built-in with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, so you possibly can say “Alexa, discover the Roku Channel app” into an Alexa Voice Distant, a paired Echo system, or Fire TV Dice to obtain it. Customers may discover the Roku Channel by clicking the search icon within the Fire TV menu’s prime navigation bar.