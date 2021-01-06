Roku Hits 51.2 Million Active Accounts as of End of 2020, Up 39%

Roku says it had a booming fourth quarter: The streaming platform firm introduced that it ended 2020 with an estimated 51.2 million energetic accounts — up 39% for the 12 months, a acquire of about 14.3 million accounts.

Based on Roku’s preliminary estimated information, its customers watched a cumulative 17 billion streaming hours in This fall of 2020 for a complete of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, a year-over-year improve of 55% for each the quarter and the complete 12 months. Roku expects to report This fall 2020 monetary outcomes someday in February.

The 51.2 million accounts at year-end symbolize a pickup of about 5.2 million from Q3, marking Roku’s largest quarterly consumer development so far. This fall is seasonally the corporate’s largest quarter for income and consumer additions.

Along with vacation gross sales of new Roku gamers and TVs, the corporate undoubtedly acquired a raise in consumer exercise after reaching a take care of WarnerMedia to distribute HBO Max beginning Dec. 17. The decision of the months-long standoff between the 2 sides got here simply forward of the streaming service’s premiere of “Surprise Girl 1984.” Roku’s addition of NBCUniversal’s Peacock in late September additionally seemingly spurred This fall utilization, together with continued development of Disney Plus and mainstays like Netflix and Hulu.

In the meantime, Amazon — the opposite powerhouse within the over-the-top units market — just lately stated the Fireplace TV streaming machine had greater than 50 million month-to-month energetic customers in 2020.

“I’m excited that greater than 50 million households now flip to Roku for his or her TV viewing,” Roku chief Anthony Wooden stated in a press release. “The world is shifting to streaming and we sit up for persevering with to assist viewers, advertisers, content material publishers and TV producers achieve the Streaming Decade.”

The corporate estimated that 61.8 million U.S. viewers had entry to the free, ad-supported Roku Channel within the fourth quarter of 2020, roughly doubling 12 months over 12 months. Roku is reportedly near a clinching a deal to accumulate the streaming rights to Quibi’s unique reveals — a bucket of premium content material that might doubtlessly add additional gas to the Roku Channel’s development engine.

Roku additionally revealed the most-searched-for leisure titles of 2020 by month on its platform. Total, perennial vacation fave “Elf” starring Will Ferrell was the No. 1 title search final 12 months on Roku, whereas Adam Sandler was the most-searched individual in 2020. Notably, Paramount Community’s hit drama sequence “Yellowstone,” which can also be obtainable on Peacock Premium, held the highest spot from June-September: