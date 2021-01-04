Roku in Talks to Acquire Quibi Streaming Rights to Original Shows

Quibi, after its high-profile collapse, could also be shut to touchdown a cope with Roku to promote rights to its multimillion-dollar lineup of unique exhibits.

Quibi, the startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is in “superior talks” on a pact with Roku to purchase streaming rights to the Quibi catalog, the Wall Avenue Journal reported Sunday. If the deal is consummated, Roku would add the short-form unique sequence to the free, ad-supported Roku Channel.

Reps for Roku and Quibi didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The Journal story didn’t embody particulars about which Quibi exhibits could also be a part of the Roku deal or the monetary phrases. Quibi introduced final fall that it deliberate to wind down operations after failing to appeal to a sustainable base of subscribers, leaving dozens of Quibi initiatives in limbo. The streaming app went darkish on Dec. 1 lower than eight months after launching.

Quibi doesn’t personal any of the content material it commissioned for the subscription service. The startup had secured seven-year licenses for the short-form sequence, giving it rights to stream them on its app. After two years, content material house owners have the correct to distribute the exhibits in a reassembled feature-length format on different platforms.

Shows in Quibi’s portfolio embody “Reno 911,” a revival of Comedy Central’s cop spoof; dystopian thriller “Most Harmful Recreation,” starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz; darkish comedy “Flipped” with Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson; plane-crash drama “Survive,” starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins; and comedy “Dummy,” starring Anna Kendrick (pictured above) as a girl who befriends her boyfriend’s intercourse doll.

For Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn,” a police drama from govt producer Antoine Fuqua, Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones every received short-form performing Emmy Awards.

Quibi had raised $1.75 billion from traders together with Disney, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal and Sony. It reportedly instructed backers that the corporate would return $350 million of its money readily available to them. The corporate spent upwards of $6 million per hour of produced content material on short-form originals from A-list Hollywood expertise together with Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Raimi, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Antoine Fuqua, Lena Waithe, Kevin Hart and Steven Soderbergh.

Quibi additionally was paying for information and way of life content material from companions together with NBC Information, BBC Information, ESPN, Blumhouse, the Climate Channel and CBS (which produced “60 in 6 by CBS Information” for the streamer).

As of the third quarter of 2020, Quibi reached 710,000 subscriber households, down from 1.1 million the prior quarter, in accordance to estimates from analysis agency Kantar. The service had price $4.99 with adverts and $7.99 with out adverts monthly — and amid fierce competitors in the streaming area, Quibi couldn’t appeal to sufficient paying subs for the mobile-centric app.