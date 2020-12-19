Roku Stops Selling HBO Through Its Channel Store After HBO Max Deal

The information this week that HBO Max — lastly — was coming to Roku was welcomed by tens of millions of the system maker’s prospects, desirous to stream the WarnerMedia service on their TVs and catch “Marvel Lady 1984” when it premieres on Christmas Day.

However there’s a wrinkle for some Roku customers who wish to get HBO Max.

Underneath its settlement with WarnerMedia, Roku is now not promoting the legacy standalone HBO channel by way of its Roku Channel retailer. That’s the identical provision Amazon and Apple agreed to after they inked their HBO Max distribution offers — one thing WarnerMedia needed with the intention to hold viewers in its personal app expertise and to gather first-party information. To encourage the transition to the plus-size HBO Max, it’s priced on the identical $14.99/month because the outdated HBO standalone service.

Now, to entry HBO Max, Roku prospects who have been already subscribed to HBO through the Roku Channel will first must cancel their HBO subscription, because the system maker explains in a brand new doc on its help website.

To unsubscribe from HBO on the Roku Channel utilizing your laptop or cell system, prospects can go to my.roku.com, choose the “Handle your subscriptions” hyperlink and click on “Unsubscribe” subsequent to the “HBO on The Roku Channel” tile. On Roku gadgets, you should utilize your distant to focus on HBO on the Roku Channel and press the star button on Roku distant, then choose “Handle Subscription” and select “Cancel Subscription.”

After they’ve efficiently achieved that, Roku prospects should then seek for the HBO Max app, set up it from the Roku Channel Store, and comply with the signup steps on the Roku system. Notice that Roku now will promote subscriptions to HBO Max, utilizing its Roku Pay cost service.

For Roku customers who’ve already subscribed to HBO Max (both straight from WarnerMedia or one other third-party distributor) or HBO Now, the method is far easier. You need to use your present e-mail and password to register to the HBO Max channel in your Roku system and confirm entry. When you’ve subscribed to HBO Now, the channel will mechanically be up to date to HBO Max (then choose “Entry all of HBO Max” while you open the app).

HBO Max is supported on all Roku gadgets that help OS 9.3 and later.

With the Roku deal, HBO Max now covers all the main OTT system bases, with Roku (46 million lively accounts as of Q3) and Amazon Hearth TV (greater than 50 million month-to-month lively customers) representing the most important chunk. HBO Max is also now out there on to Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex prospects, in addition to Apple (iOS and Apple TV), Google (Android, Chromecast and YouTube TV), Xbox, PlayStation and Samsung TVs.

In the meantime, earlier this month WarnerMedia launched a limited-time HBO Max deal for direct subscribers that provides a 22% low cost to new subscribers who prepay for six months at $69.99 (about $11.66 monthly). The AT&T-owned firm additionally ended HBO Max’s free seven-day trial forward of the “Marvel Lady 1984” day-and-date premiere.