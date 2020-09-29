Roku to Add Ability to Stream HBO Max via Apple’s AirPlay 2

Roku is launching a redesigned model of its top-of-the-line Extremely participant and introduced plans to introduce a brand new standalone app for its free Roku Channel later this yr.

And right here’s an fascinating wrinkle: The corporate plans to add assist for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for choose 4K Roku fashions within the subsequent few months — which would supply a brand new method to stream HBO Max on these units. Roku has not supported WarnerMedia’s HBO Max natively since its Could launch because the events proceed to spar over enterprise phrases. (Roku earlier this month inked a take care of NBCUniversal for Peacock.)

With AirPlay 2, Roku prospects can be ready to stream, management, and share video and audio immediately from an iPhone, iPad or Mac to a supported Roku machine. HomeKit permits prospects to securely management their Roku machine utilizing the Apple Dwelling app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

The corporate’s 2020 vacation product lineup refresh additionally features a new all-in-one Roku Streambar ($130), which mixes a compact soundbar with a 4K HDR streaming participant.

The brand new Roku Extremely stays priced at $100 and is slated to ship in October (as is the brand new Roku Streambar). The upgraded 4K HDR machine expands wi-fi vary by up to 50%, in accordance to the corporate, and eventually provides assist for Dolby Imaginative and prescient image high quality. It additionally helps Dolby Atmos sound while you pair it with suitable units. The Extremely comes with a voice distant (with TV energy and quantity controls), headphones for personal listening, a lost-remote finder — and for the primary time contains an HDMI cable within the field.

The corporate, which reported 43 million lively streaming accounts as of the tip of June, makes just about none of its revenue on {hardware}. Roku’s money-maker is its “platform” phase, representing promoting and subscription income generated from content material companions.

Hoping to deliver extra viewers to its Roku Channel, the corporate is launching the Roku Channel free cell app for iOS and Android smartphones — break up off from the common Roku app. The brand new devoted cell app doesn’t require you to have a Roku machine. The Roku Channel, which additionally is accessible on the net, delivers free, ad-supported on-demand leisure and reside TV channels together with entry to premium subscription providers.

“With streaming taking place a lot on cell, we would like to attain of us who don’t essentially have a Roku TV or Roku participant,” stated Mark Ely, Roku’s VP of retail product technique.

As well as, the Roku Channel is increasing its free reside and linear channel lineup within the U.S. with new channels. These embody VENN, Cinedigm’s Bloody Disgusting TV, the Craftistry from Studio71, Circle, HappyKids.television, Hello-Yah! – The Martial Arts Channel, iFood.television, the Lego Channel, Maverick Black Cinema, MovieSphere, Abilities + Thrills, and WeatherSpy. New Spanish-language leisure channels together with Sony Canal Novelas, Sony Canal Comedias, and Sony Canal Compentencias from Sony Footage Tv and Tastemade en Español, beginning Sept. 29.

In the meantime, different new options in Roku OS 9.4 embody: efficiency enhancements; on-screen hints to inform customers of voice instructions they’ll use on their Roku machine; up to date theme packs (which now embody sound results) together with Jungle, Western, Nautical and Youngsters; and the power for Roku TV customers to entry the Roku Channel’s Reside TV Channel Information immediately from their residence display screen.

Roku OS 9.4 will start rolling out to choose Roku gamers this month and is anticipated to be obtainable to all supported streaming gamers, together with the all-new Roku Extremely and Roku Streambar, within the coming weeks, in accordance to the corporate. Roku TV fashions are anticipated to obtain the replace in phases over the approaching months.

Roku is launching a number of new content material promotions, too: