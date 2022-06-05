Roland Garros 2022: how to watch Rafa Nadal’s final against Ruud online

Rafa Nadal has made history by reaching his fourteenth Roland Garros final, which It puts him within a shot to lift his twenty-second Grand Slam tournament.

The expectation is maximum to see how the Balearic faces and tries to win the other deserving finalist, Casper Ruud. We are going to tell you how to watch this exciting Roland Garros men’s final online.

How to watch the final online that can raise Nadal again

The men’s final of Roland Garros 2022 celebrates today at 15:00 (Spanish peninsular time) on the track Philippe Chatrier. In Spain, it will be the channel DMAX of DTT who will broadcast it openly in high definition. The pity is that this channel does not have an official Internet broadcast, so to watch the final online you have to resort to payment alternatives.

The final can be seen on TDT at DMAX, but not online for free

The Eurosport channel broadcasts the final of Rafa Nadal against Ruud on the platforms where it is available, such as Movistar+, Vodafone TV online or Orange TV, so If you have an account with any of these services, you can also view it online or from your mobile.



Eurosport Player subscription.

If you don’t mind paying to watch the match on desktop and mobile, you can watch the final on Eurosport via DAZN and Eurosport Player. DAZN is priced at 12.99 euros per month and Eurosport Player at 6.99 euros.