“Roland Garros 2050″: Andy Roddick joked with the shocking level of Rafael Nadal at 36 years old and the video went viral

Rafael Nadal showed again why the king of brick dust upon reaching his title number 22 of Grand Slam. In the final of the tennis open Roland Garros, beat the Norwegian Casper Ruudin three sets. At 36 years and two days, The Majorcan tennis player stands as the oldest player to be consecrated in Paris, when in 2005 he was one of the youngest to do so (18 years old).

With the title achieved, Nadal leads the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer by two conquests, both with 20 GS contests, the other two giants of activity during the last decade. In addition, the Spanish reaped the 92nd career ATP championshipgetting closer to the line imposed by the now-retired Jimmy Connors, who continues to be the top tournament winner with 109.

A day after writing a new golden page in tennis history, Andy Roddick joked about the shocking level he has at 36 years old. Former world number 1 American tennis player shared on his Twitter account a video from the Spanish newspaper As in which the older Spaniard is seen, with gray hair and a white beardgive a press conference in 2050 after winning a new Roland Garros at 54 years old. The words chosen in the video were not chosen at random since Rafa Nadal holds the same phrases he said after beating the Norwegian Ruud regarding his great level.

The former tennis player shared a video of the Spanish that caused a furor

Roddick and Nadal shared the circuit for around eleven years (from 2000 to 2011). during that period they met ten times, where the Spanish won seven duels and the North American the remaining three. Last month, Andy referred to Rafa’s physical condition and announced that he was not worried about his inactivity and even imagined that he would quickly recover his level.

“Yeah, I mean probably over 6, he looks like a guy who hasn’t played a tournament in a while, but you don’t really care about him on clay,” Roddick said on Tennis Channel, according to Sportskeeda. “One of the great things about Rafa is that he can get into these games and the aggressiveness will come, opening his shoulders and intimidating people will come. The base level of ‘hear him I can run, I can grind, I can put the ball in awkward places for my opponent above his shoulders’ that never really goes away. He’s going to keep his unforced error rate down—it’s a good backup plan to have before it all starts to add up on the offensive end of everything,” he added.

Neither the injuries, nor the almost autumnal conditions, nor a diabolical picture, nor the night sessions… Nothing seems to affect Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, a tournament in which he is close to immortality after winning his 14th Copa de los Musketeers.

For its part, Nadal sowed doubts about his future after conquering a new Roland Garros. “I had the worst moment after the match with Corentin Moutet, I couldn’t walk. I have been able to compete this fortnight because my doctor has given me anesthesia injections to put my foot to sleep, but it is a risk. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I will keep fighting to try.”

When asked what the paths to follow may be, Nadal argued that he should take a new break. “I can’t continue competing with my foot asleep, we have to find a solution. I would love to continue competing so next week I’m going to talk to several doctors and look at various options. I will receive treatment and I hope it will help me, ”she already commented with a view to what will be an atypical Wimbledon, since she will not distribute ATP points due to the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian tennis players.

On the other hand, he claimed that “For me and for all the people who love this sport, this is the best tournament in the world. It is very difficult to describe what I feel. It’s great to feel competitive again. It’s incredible to say what I feel after being able to play here on my court, in my tournament, it means a lot to me”. Already in the run-up to the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, he made public his happiness at once again facing top-level matches and last Sunday he swept the Norwegian tennis player off the court with a resounding 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

