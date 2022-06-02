Roller Champions, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

A tackle here, an impossible somersault there, a frantic race against the clock and a great goal to finish off the play. Ubisoft’s Roller Champions is the new free game looking to break into the challenging world of extreme sports games, and in this review we delve into the pros and cons of what’s new from the creators of Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor.

Competitive games live a peak moment. Whether due to the originality and freshness of proposals such as Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite or Rocket League -among many others-, or the fact that in the last two years we have resorted more to them Due to the pandemic, there is no doubt that many studios are seeing how the public is asking for more and more alternatives to a type of video game that is already considered an Olympic sport. So it is not surprising that new contenders appear every so often in the increasingly difficult battle to attract the attention of the players; and today’s game is a game that has been hard to beat, since the first news about Roller Champions came in the summer of 2019. Since then, the world has changed a lot, but the premise is the same: make us have a good time competing against other players in a completely free video game.

What is Roller Champions about? We are talking about a competitive game that is a kind of cross between the Rocket League and the Mayan Ball game. With a proposal like this, it can be said that Ubisoft Montreal has complied in terms of offering something different from its competitors, but although the game enters through the eyes and the rules have their intricacies, to the title it lacks some depth or variety to hook enough people to form a lasting competitive community. In this review I delve into what I liked… and also what I would like to see changed in the coming weeks.

Very showy matches but little else

After the first few games I realize that there is not much more below the surfaceRoller Champions made its entrance into the e-sport scene on May 25th. With their colorful settingssu energetic soundtrack and its original approachUbisoft Montreal has proposed us the following: 3v3 skater games in velodromes but with the objective of scoring 5 points in a goal or hoop that is clearly inspired by the Mayan Ball game. Before trying to shoot hoops, our team must keep possession of the ball as he carries her through 4 “checkpoints” scattered around the track. Once you execute a lap with the ball, the hoop is unlocked to throw it and score a point. However, we can try to go one more lap to score 2 points if we score, or even try to give five laps to score up to five pointsending the meeting. Obviously, the higher the risk the better the reward, which means that if the ball is snatched from us before scoring, the counter resets.

[cita01]Initially the rules invite to want to play, and the graphic and sound style of the game are a very good incentive. But after the first games I realize that there’s not much more under the surface. From the outset, all stages are exactly the same; they only change aesthetic aspects such as the color pattern, the time of day we play and the textures of the velodrome. Perhaps this point is somewhat tricky, after all -and to give an example- all football stadiums are the same in their field of play. But it is that after practicing and training in a skate park with various ramps, holes, and curved walls I was expecting some of the competitive terrain to deviate a bit from the basic design of the typical velodrome. A kind of variety similar to what we can see in tennis matches; The fast court is not the same as the clay or the grass, only here it is applicable to the route that we can do in terms of layout or unevenness. Then there is the development of the matches.

I admit that it is funny try to keep the ball or snatch it from the opponent by intercepting passes or tackling them, and the sensation of speed that you get by taking advantage of the jumps What are you doing to the wall? peraltes or grabbing a partner and boosting with him make the game win points. But the lack of variety means that after two or three games you feel like you’re playing the same game over and over again.

The abuse of the tackles subtracts rhythm from the action of the matches of the matchesThen there is the core mechanic for intercepting players. The game already warns us in the tutorial that this is a contact sport, which means that there will be ”cakes”. And I wouldn’t mind if there were some kind of penalty, be it in the form of rules or reduction of your efficiency in the game, to prevent us from being abusing plywood Every two for three. You might think that this would slow down the experience, but the game already does it ”per se”. When the ball is not in the possession of anyone, it is logical that continuous melees and tackles, and that can lead to the ball barely moving from the section it’s in, eating up a lot of game time. But it is that even without going with the ball or not being involved in a play near it, nothing prevents us from tackling -or being tagged- “just because.”

That, as in contact sports such as rugby, should warrant a foul. There is also the fact that we can “spam” the tackles without any type of penalty -beyond getting back up if we make them especially strong-, and that has meant that in most games I’ve played I’ve hardly seen them score “goals” of more than one point. Most of the time the two teams are trying to tackle each other without even the ball being involved in the fight, and that too prevents that we can reach high enough speeds to emulate what a character does in the introduction CGI: enter skating down the wall in the hoop carrying the ball.

In fact, it is rara the game that ends with a team reaching the top score, and that there is plenty of time to achieve it -7 minutes plus sudden death if there is a tie-, but the mechanics of tackling not well implementedslows down the pace of the game and prevents you from enjoying spectacular “races” to score more points or enjoy sliding at full speed through the velodrome.

In terms of game modes and content, you can experience all what the degree offers in one or two short sessions. Initially you have to play 10 quick matches to unlock ranked mode and custom games, which are the same as quick matches. If you don’t feel like playing you can go to the skating park to practice movements, but don’t kill yourself too much since the orography here invites you to do things that you will never see in a game, such as trying to run and stay on elevated areas that are several meters above the ground or zigzag to gain more speed between several “dunes” to be more elusive and unpredictable. And it goes without saying that the personalized ones that you can play with and against friends or with bots, well they are just pachangas.

Micropayments in Roller Champions

We come now to what I think is the point more criticizable of the title: the cosmetics. Okay, it’s an F2P and it has to be monetized in some way but I feel like it overuses micropayments with a system of loot boxes, here called lootballs that sometimes cause you to receive content that you already had in your collection. The surprising thing is that it happened to me when I barely had anything unlocked, which at first is a bad sign. As you level up -gaining fans- you unlock the possibility to adorn your skater with new outfits, skates, goal effects etc. But it is that the vast majority of these cosmetics forced to checkout to exchange real money for “wheels”, the in-game currency, and then buy what you’ve unlocked.

I feel like the game abuses micropayments and loot boxes, called LootballsAt least the technical part it is very stable and it runs fluently, and except for some punctual disconnections I have not had major problems with the game, and as I have already mentioned it is very pleasant to look at when playing. The soundtrack is also good and it suits like a glove with tracks from pop artists like Beatrich, The Chainsmokers o Grimes, all of them very pleasant to listen to. But why do all the avatars look so androgynous and with hardly any customization options at first? Where are the designs so striking and charismatic What have they been showing in trailers or in the CGI that is shown to you once your first match is over? Who are the “characters” that appear in them? I do not understand why they are given so much hype and saucer for later never show them again.

It’s a shame because, honestly, and despite what I’ve told you in this review, I want this game to i like it; for its aesthetics, approach and its basic rules, and because it is always good to have something more than variety when choosing between your games. Ubisoft has already promised that the title will keep growingbut its release has been quite weak and without many incentives for the general public -just look at the problems there are to find any game, and luckily it is F2P-, although fans of skating and the competitive world will undoubtedly enjoy it, but in small doses because it packs up in a short while. Me? I don’t see myself playing much with him in times to come. Hopefully when he grows up and maybe they work some mechanics a little more he can say otherwise.