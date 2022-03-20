Roller Champions is delayed again, but Ubisoft brings us the skates with a new launch window

The company admits that it needs a little more time to polish all the details of the game.

Ubisoft It has really successful franchises among players, but this does not mean that it is also capable of giving us all kinds of surprises. Roller Champions reminded us that the French company can still explore unlikely paths, because it mixes the skates with the intensity of any competitive sport. However, the game has postponed its release date on more than one occasion, and it seems that we are facing a similar scenario again.

Roller Champions will be released in late springUbisoftSo that there is no panic, we clarify that Roller Champions continues planned for this 2022And it’s closer than we think. This is how the developers comment on the Discord server dedicated to the title, where they announce both the delay and the new launch window: “After evaluating all possible scenarios, the team has come to the conclusion that need a little more time to bring you the hit game you deserve. We think it’s the right move to properly honor your (and our!) excitement for the game and the competitive scene that you’ve started around the beta.”

The statement shared by Tom Henderson continues with the following statement: “We know that many of you have followed the development of the game for a while and to show our appreciation for your continued support, we want to make sure that you are the first to know this news: Roller Champions will be released late springThus, it seems that there are not many weeks left to put on our skates and start rolling.

After all, Ubisoft has already carried out the first tests of Roller Champions through a closed beta that will have resulted in a deeper polish of the experience. Furthermore, there is no doubt that this frenetic sport is approaching at high speedas the title has already received its age rating.

More about: Roller Champions, Ubisoft and Delay.