Rollerdrome, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4 and PS5

Florentino already said it: people are getting bored of football. For this reason, in 2030, a new sport will be imposed on the entire planet: skates armed to the teeth. Ready to meet Kara Hassan and take her to the top of the world ranking of her discipline? You will need more than just skill and good aim for this. I’ll tell you about it in the Rollerdrome review.

That the next project from the creators of OlliOlli and its wonderful sequel could be a new tribute to Tony Hawk was predictable; the development that has ended up being Rollerdrome not so much. Convert the capers typical of skate video games and their scenarios into a kind of dystopian survival arena in which our expertise will dictate our survival or death is the main basis of a fresh and challenging project like summer itself. With its particular graphic style and its music, which inevitably transports you to the times of the Commodore Amiga, the adventure of Kara Hassan and Roll7 has more than enough guarantees to players looking for a summer challenge.

And although it is true that not everything shines in the software and that some details could have boosted it to reach new heights of excellence, the reality is that the idea works perfectly. One of those titles in which the user’s own mechanical and playable evolution is rewarded over the hours and with the organic learning of the protagonist’s different weapons and abilities. It’s a joy to return to the original levels, which seemed like incomprehensible gibberish in the first games, and see how you have learned to play and nobody is able to stop Kara. Ready to put on your skates and jump into the ring? The threat is absolutely huge and it’s not just in the arena..

Roll7 has surprised locals and strangers alike in each of the sections of its new video game, but coming from the talent that made OlliOlli possible, I’d be lying if I told you that I’m surprised by the team’s expertise. Rollerdrome is going to be one of the great protagonists of the month of Augustdefinitely.

Kara Hassan has been eliminated

The use of each weapon will vary the effects on each of the enemiesThe objective of Rollerdrome is very simple: survive a horde of enemies in an arena prepared for flips and tricks thanks to your skates. How to kill the enemies? Spreading gunpowder, of course. It would waste you precious time if I told you how a Tony Hawk works, so imagine Tony Hawk’s control as Kara Hassan’s own. It’s not as fluid and varied as I would like at times (and more so if we compare it with the great work of Activision in the recent remake of Tony Hawk 1 + 2) and the pirouettes part doesn’t have as much prominence as I would have liked. , but you will not be able to stop executing movements during the game, since they are the movement required to reload ammo.

The ammunition of the four available weapons, which we will unlock them as the adventure progresses, is shared, so the cost of two grenades will leave us without the twelve bullets of the pistol, without the six cartridges of the shotgun or the three electric recharges. The use of each weapon will vary the effects on each of the enemies that will literally try to end Hassan’s career. He will have bat-wielding thugs, snipers, gunmen and the occasional armed and flying surprise that will make things difficult for you from every conceivable front. To make the game easier, the player will be able to pull an ability that slows down time and a dodge that will help avoid projectilesmines and shooting with ease.

It will not be enough to finish the levels to climb positions in the different rounds of the Rollerdrome tournament of the year 2030: you will also need to finish the different missions proposed in each of the levels to advance, something similar to what happened in the Tony Hawk of a lifetime. Beyond the fact that the game increases its difficulty in stages and presents surprises with each new round that progresses in the form of new enemies or battles against final bosses, the reality is that it is not a simple video game at all. Completing it 100%, in fact, is going to be one of the great challenges of the year. Yes indeed, every progress of the player in its difficult levels tastes sweet as sugar.

The narrative surprise is at the start of each new playable round: the user can face the mysteries of the dystopian society after the fashionable sport in areas where we control Kara in the first person to investigate the rooms in search of documents, emails and clues that help us see that behind Rollerdrome there is a cat locked up. Interesting, but it certainly could have given more of itself a higher performance to present a story that, in reality, will go unnoticed by many players. The base, yes, is solid, and both playable and narrative could be expanded with new chapters that would enhance an already very interesting proposal.

Ollie with slaughter

Rollerdrome is able to do a lot visually with very little. Her retro-futuristic proposal suits her perfectly, with scenarios that at first may seem somewhat simple but end up containing some interesting secrets ready to be discovered by the protagonist. In addition, the chromatic play of her when she dies or emerges victorious is reminiscent of SUPERHOT, a visual reference of a work that is also capable of surprising in terms of sound. Its soundtrack does not have a wide variety of melodiesbut it is irremediably reminiscent of the times of the Commodore Amiga and its retro tunes feel great for its action on wheels.

I would have liked to give a little more packaging and prominence to the pirouettesI have really enjoyed Rollerdrome. Yes, I would have liked to give a little more packaging and prominence to the pirouettes that the protagonist can execute in the scores, which focuses her multiplier exclusively on the deaths executed by the protagonist. In fact, and speaking of the matter of skill moves, I find it hard to believe that a Manual was not included in the game, something that would have helped to make better combos and make the battle for the highest score among the players even more challenging. players of the new Roll7. Although its graphic proposal is interesting, it does not mean that the title could also be a bit more ambitious in models, scenery and visual effects.

Rollerdrome has everything I could ask for in a video game: coherent mechanics, an interesting challenge, a groundbreaking staging and the mixture of good ideas in a very original retro-futuristic proposal. I don’t think the sporting spectrum will change much before 2030, but if it did, I wouldn’t mind enjoying a sport like Rollerdrome in eight years. Ibai, do it.