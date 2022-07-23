Rollerdrome roller-skating shooter debuts trailer and confirms free trial on PS Plus Premium

Roll7, authors of OlliOlli World, publish this title on PC and PlayStation consoles on August 16.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to play a shooter on roller skates, Rollerdrome has the answer. The new game of Roll7the studio that launched OlliOlli World this year, opens next month on PC and PlayStation consoles and, after the State of Play announcement trailer, we have another one that we leave you on these lines.

Will have trial on PS Plus Premium at launchIt is a video that, in addition to showing a good dose of gameplay of the proposal, delves into the compatibility with some PS5 featuressuch as the functions that have to do with adaptive triggers, haptic response or support for 3D audio on Sony’s next-generation console.

Along with it, PlayStation has announced that Rollerdrome will also have a free trial on PS Plus Premium the day of its release. In this way, users of the most expensive plan of the subscription service will be able to access the game for free for a limited time. This is unknown at the moment, but in the case of OlliOlli World (which also has proof) it is one hour.

Rollerdrome has its release date set on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for the next august 16. If you want to know what we thought of its most recent title, we recommend you go through the OlliOlli World review, one of the most addictive and challenging titles of all of 2022.

