Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died: he was 80 years old

Charlie Watts the drummer for The Rolling Stones during a concert at MetLife Stadium on August 5, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The musician was 80 years old (Getty Images)

The drummer for the Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts died at age 80 in a hospital in London. The sad news comes weeks after Watts will retire from the tour No Filter from the band. The musician was a member of the legendary rock group since 1963.

Your publicist Bernard dohertysaid in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He has died peacefully in a London hospital today surrounded by his family. Watts He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the best drummers of his generation. We ask that the privacy of his family, members of the band and his closest friends be respected in this difficult time. “

The Rolling Stones shared the statement issued by Charlie Watts’s manager announcing his death (The Rolling Stones)

The news hit the English and international press. The main means of United Kingdom reflected the words of Doherty and they made mention of the recent resignation of the famous drummer to the tour of the musical band. Watts, considered one of the best drummers in rock, was subjected to a “successful procedure”In the British capital after a problem was detected during a routine check.

Doctors deemed him unsuitable to join the rescheduled 13-date tour of No Filter, which begins next month, and was prescribed weeks of “rest and recovery”, As revealed by the newspaper The Sun.

Charlie Watts died surrounded by his family in a London hospital. He was 80 years old and had an unbeatable career (AP)

Watts then joked: “For once, I haven’t made it on time“And added:”I am working hard to get fully in shape, but today I have accepted, on the advice of the experts, that this will take a while”. “After all the disappointment with the tour delays caused by Covid, I really don’t want the many Stones fans in America who have had tickets to have another postponement or cancellation.”Said the musician who died today accompanied by his family.

The objective of the Stones It was for me to get back in shape for the band’s big 60th anniversary celebrations in 2022, when they will release their first album of original songs in 17 years.

In the early sixties, Watts was already a well-known musician on the London R&B circuit. He played in several bands, including the most important was Blues Incorporated, which included several musicians who would later have a great career: their leader Alexis Korner and Jack Bruce (Ginger Baker, also a member of Cream as Baker, replaced Watts after his departure) .

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts, who died today in Londers at age 80. The photo corresponds to The Rolling Stones in full swing in Paris, in October 2017, as part of their ‘STONES – NO FILTER’ tour in Europe and the United Kingdom (Getty Images for The Rolling Stones)

At the same time, Watts made a living as a graphic designer. Keith Richards and Mick Jagger wanted him in their band no matter what: “We thought he had been touched by the grace of God,” Keith once said. They knew he was the best drummer in the room. When they approached him, the musician asked them a prosaic question: “Are we going to win money?” Because I need to collect. I live on this “.

He needed at least two shows a week to secure him. But when they started playing together there was something that didn’t work out quite right at first. The parties could not get along. Mick and Keith were looking for more energy, something more muscular. “Charlie has a swing. But it still doesn’t have the right sound, ”Keith notes in his journal. They believed that he didn’t know how to rock. Within a few weeks the tandem with Bill Wyman had taken hold and the Rolling Stones were resting on their quiet drummer.

In this way, Watts marked his own style that accompanied the British band for almost 60 years.

