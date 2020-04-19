Rolling Stones Rock ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Need’ – Variety

Almost 60 years into their collective existence, it’s uncommon for the Rolling Stones to do one thing musically that they haven’t actually carried out earlier than — however that definitely occurred on Saturday night time for his or her efficiency of their 1969 basic “You Can’t Always Get What You Need” on World Citizen’s “Collectively at Residence” live performance.

Performing through a four-way cut up display screen, the music began off with Mick Jagger singing and enjoying acoustic guitar; then joined by Keith Richards, additionally on acoustic; then Ronnie Wooden on some stinging electrical lead; and at last Charlie Watts, who drummed on a black field, however didn’t even faux to be truly enjoying, hitting invisible cymbals someplace within the area of an armchair to his proper.

Clearly some if not all the music was pre-recorded, however the Stones labored it for all it was price — and confirmed off loads of the stagecraft that the septuagenarian group has dropped at phases internationally yearly since 2012.

Nonetheless, it’s not fairly what Stones followers had anticipated to see this 12 months: The coronavirus pandemic pressured them, together with nearly each different act on the street, to postpone their 15-date 2020 North American tour, which was scheduled to start out on Could eight in San Diego and wrap in Atlanta two months later.

“We’re vastly disillusioned to need to postpone the tour. We’re sorry to all of the followers who have been wanting ahead to it as a lot as we have been, however the well being and security of everybody has to take precedence,” the group mentioned in a press release.