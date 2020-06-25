Roman Kemp on lockdown filming guidelines: “They’re absolutely ridiculous!”

Whereas many within the UK have been separated from their dad and mom, household and mates for the final 13 weeks of lockdown, happily that hasn’t been the case for Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and his Capital Radio DJ son Roman who movie Superstar Gogglebox and ITV chat present Sunday Finest collectively every week.

Nevertheless, talking to RadioTimes.com, Roman has stated that whereas he’s fortunate for having the ability to see his dad and mom throughout this time, the lockdown guidelines are “ridiculous” and unclear.

“We’ve been capable of see one another the place it’s allowed us to. It’s very odd as a result of there’s that complete rule if you happen to can’t work at home, then you possibly can go to work however it’s important to hold two metres aside, however then if it’s with dad and mom– we’re simply as confused as everybody else,” he stated.

“We’re very fortunate with the truth that we’ve had work alternatives as a result of it’s meant that we’ve been legally allowed to see one another, which could be very unusual.”

Channel 4

On the subject of filming for Superstar Gogglebox, which sees the father-son duo share a settee to observe TV, Roman stated that the pair are capable of socially distance legally.

“I’m half inside the home and half out of it as a result of it’s like a conservatory sort factor and we keep two metres aside so it’s all very unusual,” he stated.

“To be completely sincere, [the lockdown rules] don’t make sense,” he added. “They’re absolutely ridiculous, it’s ridiculous. We’re simply as confused as you’re, as everyone seems to be.”

“It’s all complicated however there are people who find themselves in such unhealthy positions and we’re so fortunate to say that we will see one another in any respect.”

Superstar Gogglebox, which airs each Friday night time, has given the Kemps all types of reveals to observe in lockdown, together with Channel 4’s post-watershed courting present Bare Attraction – however its these programmes that the pair take pleasure in probably the most.

“I believe what’s fairly humorous is that individuals watching the present prefer to see us watching the intercourse reveals as a result of a median household would probably discover it a bit bit awkward to observe a intercourse present with their dad and mom, however I believe that my household, we’re simply form of all mates, so we don’t actually see the awkwardness – if something it’s humorous,” Roman stated.

Martin added: “They’re the funniest as a result of you possibly can’t work out how folks would ever wish to go on these reveals. Who desires to get their equipment off on tv and have your non-public elements taken the mickey out of?”

Superstar Gogglebox airs Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4, whereas Sunday Finest airs at 8.30am each Sunday.