Roman Kemp takes break from radio show following death of a friend

Roman Kemp and his morning co-hosts are taking a while off from Capital Radio, following information that a shut friend of theirs has died.

Common listeners of the presenter’s each day slot could also be conscious that his show was reduce quick on Tuesday morning, as Kemp and co-hosts Sonny Jay and Sian Welby had been knowledgeable of the tragic loss following an interview with Little Combine.

In keeping with The Solar, the trio have been “left utterly shattered” by the information and can want a while to course of and to mourn.

Capital FM has since confirmed that stand-in presenters Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield will probably be filling in for the remaining of this week, however it isn’t but identified whether or not Kemp, Jay and Welby will probably be again on Monday.

On common, just below 4 million folks tune into Capital’s nationwide radio show, which airs from 6am to 10am throughout the week.

The excessive profile gig has made Kemp a family identify, resulting in his spot on ITV’s I’m A Superstar Get Me Out of Right here, by which he completed in third place. He additionally seems alongside his father, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp, on Channel 4’s Superstar Gogglebox.

Kemp has not posted on social media since receiving the information, however Twitter has been flooded with messages of assist for each him and his co-hosts.

The id of Kemp’s late friend has not been revealed.

