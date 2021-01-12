Romance Sparks Between Kwon Nara And Kim Myung Soo In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS 2TV’s “Royal Secret Agent” has shared a glimpse of a heart-fluttering second between Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara from its upcoming episode!

Beforehand on “Royal Secret Agent,” it was revealed that Jang Geun (Yang Hyun Min), the chief of the city, was behind the homicide of Lord Lee. Jang Geun killed his whole household to be able to take over his enormous quantity of inheritance. Sung Yi Kyum (Kim Myung Soo) stole the cash to search out proof that Jang Geun was the offender, and Hong Da In (Kwon Nara) efficiently took the key ledger. Their implausible teamwork will pave the best way for their budding romance.

On January 12, the drama launched new stills from its upcoming episode. Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In are having time by the stream. Immediately, they spot a snake and land on the bottom collectively. Hong Da In smiles brightly at Sung Yi Kyum who stares at her in shock. They’re unable to take their eyes off of one another, hinting a heart-fluttering change of their relationship. Park Choon Sam (Lee Yi Kyung) seems to be equally baffled and shocked, and viewers can sit up for their candy second within the subsequent episode.

The following episode of “Royal Secret Agent” will air on January 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

