Romany Malco: 7 Cool Things To Know About The Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison Star

Romany Malco’s Trinidadian Heritage Helped Impressed His Artistry

Whereas selling Final Vegas, by which he starred alongside the likes of Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman, on The Wendy Williams Present, Romany Malco talked about that he was born in Brooklyn to folks from Trinidad and Tobago. The actor extra lately spoke to Caribbean information outlet Loop about how he spent a lot of his childhood there, raised by his grandmother after after his mother and father’ break up, the place he was launched to the theatre and varied types of music that offered him a “a lot broader palate for artistry.” He provides that his humorousness additionally borrows so much from Trini tradition, significantly including sarcasm to unwitting absurdity, which he picked up principally from his father and uncle.