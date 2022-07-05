Romario’s “not suitable for minors” goal at the age of 56 that was seen by more than a million fans

It happened in a friendly match and it went viral



“Romario scored a goal prohibited for those under 18 years of age”. This is how the carioca journalist presented the play Marcos Coelho on Twitter, where it quickly went viral, to the point of reach 1 million views. The scene could come from any segment of the striker’s brilliant career, which spanned between 1985 and 2008. However, happened today, at age 56, when he is serving as a senator. But in an informal meeting and before the TV cameras, Chapulín drew an action with a high visual impact, which was all the rage on social networks.

In the video, the former attacker is seen in a yellow outfit. He receives from behind, but cannot control it: with a single movement, he passes the hat ball to his opponent, wearing number 4, a member of the red team. And before the ball hit the ground, he shot from the right, with the back of his foot, to direct the ball right next to the goalkeeper’s right post. Such subtlety generated euphoria among the fans who watched in ecstasy next to the fence.

Romario only managed to raise his arms and look at the four sides of the field. His companions surrounded him and carried him on a litter, so that his work would not go unnoticed. Luckily, she was caught on camera. And he filled the eyes of those who enjoyed him on a playing field and also of the young people who, surely, after seeing a sample of what he was capable of, will have turned to watch his videos on YouTube.

El Chapulín, current senator for the liberal party in his country, stood out with the shirts of Vasco da Gama, Flamengo, PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona of Spain, among other teams. He was also world champion in the United States in 1994 with the Brazilian team, forming an unforgettable duo with Bebeto. Such was the peak of his performance that he came to declare in 2017 that he was “better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo”. According to his account, he reached 1002 goals in his career.

But his path in football was also accompanied by controversy. “I am one hundred percent unfaithful, I define myself as a womanizer par excellence, and in my promiscuous heyday, I even slept with three different women on the same day”, he was able to assure. In that sense, she appealed to having sex before games as a “formula for success.” “You have to do what works for you. Sex, for me, was always the shit. Sometimes, on the day of the game, I would stay at home, apart from the rest of the team. If I woke up feeling like it, I had sex with my wife and then went to the game. On the field, I was relaxed… Light,” he explained.

In addition, his nocturnal adventures turned out to be the stuff of literature. “It is true that I made agreements that allowed me to party, but I never missed training. I want to make that very clear. So much shit was said about it: ‘Romario doesn’t sleep…’. Yes he sleeps! It’s just that he wakes up later. ‘Romario doesn’t train…’. Yes he trains! But not at 9 in the morning. The managers knew it. If they explained it to the coaches… Well, that was no longer my problem”, he responded to the critics of him.

At 56, his talent did not die down. And she continues to prove it.

