Rome MIA Market Pulls Off Hybrid Feat as ‘Miss Fallaci’ Wins Prize

Rome’s MIA Market for TV sequence, function movies and documentaries wrapped Sunday after 4 days of dealmaking, challenge displays and panels completed each in particular person and on-line. Given coronavirus constraints it constituted a minor miracle.

Although last numbers are nonetheless not accessible on the ultimate day of the Oct. 14-18 occasion (the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or Worldwide Audiovisual Market) MIA director Lucia Milazzotto stated this 12 months noticed a major rise in business exec accreditations happening throughout the occasion. Because of this, as MIA bought underway, it was producing buzz, she famous.

Milazzotto additionally identified that this 12 months’s MIA, which marks its sixth version, “had a strong and fixed presence, each onsite and on-line, all through.”

It was actually used as a hybrid market, Milazzotto stated. “A lot of business executives, even those that got here to Rome, informed me that they attended one pitching session bodily, after which went again to their laptop and logged-on for an additional occasion.”

By the way, the a whole bunch of execs who bodily attended had the distinctive expertise of being at a market contained in the seventeenth century Palazzo Barberini, which is Italy’s Nationwide Historical Artwork gallery, the place firm stands are arrange amid Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces.

Although most MIA offers stay to be finalized, there was a flurry of bulletins made throughout the market together with Sony Footage Tv inking a U.S. remake deal for Lux Vide’s hit Italian medical drama “Doc – Nelle Tue Mani.”

Amazon selected a MIA panel to announce high-end Italian authentic drama “All people Loves Diamonds,” a heist sequence to be produced by Fremantle’s Rome-based Wildside unit.

The Alliance, which is a partnership between high European public broadcasters, throughout a panel introduced a brand new pan-European TV sequence titled “Survivors,” which sees Italy’s RAI Fiction, France Télévisions, and Germany’s ZDF collaborate.

Netflix had a robust bodily presence with its VP of Italian Unique sequence Eleonora Andreatta making her first public look at a number of panels together with her Netflix hat, since leaving her submit as RAI drama chief in June, and Netflix director of worldwide movie Teresa Moneo making the trek from London for a panel with Italian producers.

ViacomCBS Intl. Studios senior vp Laura Abril travelled from Spain to Rome and used MIA as a platform to announce plans to ramp up manufacturing in Southern Europe and develop the corporate’s funding within the Italian market.

Ties between ViacomCBS and MIA bought stronger this 12 months with ViacomCBS Intl. Studios changing into sponsors of the prize awarded by a jury of consultants to the perfect challenge being pitched on the MIA Drama Pitching Discussion board.

The ViacomCBS Intl. Studios prize went to “Miss Fallaci Takes America,” a sequence in regards to the 1958 journey to the U.S. of groundbreaking Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci. The present is created by younger author/director Alessandra Gonnella, whose brief “A Cup of Espresso With Marilyn” just lately received Italy’s prestigious Silver Ribbon prize. Rising Italian star Miriam Leone (“1994,” “Medici”) is in superior talks to star within the title position.

The high-profile “Fallaci Takes America” TV sequence is being produced by Italy’s RedString and Minerva Footage, the increasing movie manufacturing and distribution firm headed by Gianluca Curti. It marks Minerva’s first foray into TV dramas.

The present’s artistic producers shall be Diego Loreggian and Angela Salmaso for RedString and Gianluca Curti and Cosetta Lagani for Minerva Footage.

Within the movie realm, the Eurimages Co-Manufacturing Improvement Award price price €20,000 ($23,000) went to “Dalva,” a primary function by Belgium-based French author/director Emmanuelle Nicot a few 13-year-old woman who’s abruptly taken from her father’s house and positioned in a foster house after it surfaces that there was incest occurring. “Dalva” is produced by Julie Esparbes of Belgium’s Hélicotronc shingle and Delphine Schmit of France’s Tripode Productions..

The ArteKino Worldwide prize price €6,000 ($7,000) went to “Ebba” a primary function challenge by Norwegian director Johanna Pyykkö being produced by Verona Meier by means of her Oslo-based Ape&Bjørn manufacturing firm.

Documentary challenge “Darkside, The Quest for Darkish Matter Detection,” which delves into experiments to grasp Darkish Matter, the mysterious matter that surrounds all seen issues within the universe, received the Nationwide Geographic Award for greatest MIA doc pitch. Doc being co-directed by Chile’s Matias Guerra and Italy’s Matteo Corbi is being produced by Italy’s VIS, which is a derivative of Italy’s prestigious Scuola Normale di Pisa College.