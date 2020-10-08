Rome MIA: True Colours To Launch Sales on Two Promising Italian Titles

Italian gross sales firm True Colours has taken worldwide gross sales on two spanking new Cinema Italiano titles with robust forged parts within the leadup to Rome’s MIA market: “Fortuna – The Woman and the Giants,” a darkish fable starring Valeria Golino, and Rome-set psychological thriller “The Visitor Room,” toplining Worldwide Emmy-nominated Guido Caprino.

True Colours chief Gaetano Maiorino mentioned his firm has booked bodily screenings for 5 of its movies set for market premieres on the MIA mart – the acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or Worldwide Audiovisual Market – that can happen as a hybrid bodily and on-line occasion Oct. 14-18 in Rome.

“It seems to be like consumers are coming, and people who received’t be bodily current can be attending on-line,” mentioned Maiorino. He famous that MIA can be “the first actual bona-fide market” going down bodily since Berlin in February, previous to the pandemic.

Directed by Neapolitan first-timer Nicolangelo Gelormini, who served as an assistant to Paolo Sorrentino, “The Woman and the Giants” can be world-premiering on the Rome Movie Pageant this month. Maiorino praised Gelormini as “a technically proficient director” with “a novel visible type.” Pic based mostly on a real story is a darkish fable that sees Golino (“Daughter of Mine”) play the mom of a six-year-old woman who lives in a high-rise on Naples’ outskirts. The woman has been traumatized by a tragic incident that has prompted her to retreat right into a fantasy that she is an alien princess chased by giants, and Pina Turco (“Gomorrah”) performs a social employee who half-heartedly tries to assist. “The Woman” is produced by Naples shingle Dazzle Communication and Indigo Movie (“The Nice Magnificence”) in partnership with Rai Cinema, which is able to quickly be releasing the movie theatrically in Italy.

“The Visitor Room,” which is produced by Fortunate Purple and is at the moment in publish, is “a love story that turns right into a psychological thriller,” mentioned Maiorino. It can be introduced to consumers at MIA throughout the market’s What’s Subsequent Italy showcase. Directed by Stefano Lodovichi, who lately helmed authorized thriller “The Trial,” which performs on Netflix. “Visitor Room” turns on a stranger performed by Guido Caprino, who was lately nominated for an Worldwide Emmy for his position as a tormented politician in TV collection “1994.” The stranger knocks on the door of a Rome residence the place a broken-hearted lady is about to take her personal life. Her love curiosity is performed by Edoardo Pesce, who performed the very unhealthy man in Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman.”

Apart from “The Woman and the Giants,” the opposite 4 True Colours titles that can be having MIA market premieres with bodily screenings are: Moroccan director Ismaël El Iraki’s gritty Casablanca-set “Zanka Contact,” Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’s “200 Meters,” which each world premiered in Venice. Austrian/Belgian co-prod “Why Not You,” by writer-director Evi Romen, which premiered in Zurich and explores the tragic penalties of a lethal assault in a homosexual membership in Rome, and Italian romcom “Love Below Home Arrest,” directed by Emiliano Corapi, launched on-line in Italy in June.