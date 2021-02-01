Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, more complicated: the Italian federation launched an investigation into the violent crossing

Tense Cross between Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The FItalian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Monday the opening of an investigation after the tense altercation between the AC forward Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic and its counterpart from Inter Romelu Lukaku, during the quarterfinal duel Italy Cup last week. In the framework of this procedure, the match referee, Paolo Valeri, He will declare “in the next few hours” to “clarify the perimeter of the sanctions already taken” against the two footballers, the FIGC said in a statement.

The footballers faced each other, just before the derby break on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the domestic competition. Among the various insults exchanged, the Swede is accused of having referred to the Congolese origins of the Belgian international, alluding to voodoo rites. Ibra defended himself the next day, assuring that “there is no place for racism in the world of Zlatan”.

The Swede was supported by his club, through AC Milan legend and coach Paolo Maldini. “It was a sad episode, not pretty to watch, but it stays there. We are prepared to defend our player if racism is evoked, that has nothing to do with Ibra, “he said over the weekend.

For its part, Lukaku, former Everton and Manchester United, is singled out for having wronged the Swedish gunner’s mother and having invited him to fight. And if both insults are verified, experienced players could be sanctioned with two or three days of suspension.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku almost finished with blows (Reuters)

The two players were cautioned by the referee after the altercation, and Ibrahimovic he was sent off in the second half for a second yellow after a foul. Both were suspended for their team’s next game: Ibra for the red card and Lukaku by accumulation of yellow. The Belgian will complete the penalty match on Tuesday, in the first leg of the Cup semi-final against Juventus.

Despite the conflict on the San Siro pitch, the Inter celebrated by winning 2 to 1 and eliminating the Milan of the Italian Cup. Ibrahimovic had put the Serie A leader ahead, but Lukaku, criminal, and Christian Eriksen, with a free kick, they reversed the story in the second half.

