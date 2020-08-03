Romesh Ranganathan to host Sky One’s A League of Their Own in James Corden’s absence

Romesh Ranganathan will take over principal internet hosting duties for the brand new season of Sky One’s long-running, BAFTA-winning movie star sports activities panel present, A League of Their Own.

Longtime frontman James Corden relies in the US, the place he hosts CBS’s The Late Late Present, and due to difficulties surrounding journey between the US and Britain as a result of of COVID-19 restrictions producers say it’s not doable for him to be in the studio, however they’re “working laborious to have him concerned in a way”.

His US commitments meant Corden was unable to host the 2019 season.

Ranganathan will host six episodes of the brand new season, whereas crew captains Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp will host one apiece.

A League of their Own’s senior video games producer Andrew Norgate lately stated Ranganathan was a “godsend” for the present.

“Many of the skilled sports activities individuals we have now on gained’t do any of the video games,” he stated. “They’re not allowed. So what Romesh brings is a implausible willingness. Regardless that — and I don’t assume he’ll be offended if I say this — he’s not a pure athlete.”

Producers say the groups will “strive their hand at many new sporting challenges together with BMX, a novel golf problem and badminton”.

A League of their Own resumed manufacturing at its base at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire at first of the month and the brand new sequence will premiere on Sky One and NOW TV at 9pm on 20th August, which is a particularly fast turn-around in the present circumstances.

Lockdown restrictions and the COVID-19 pointers haven’t had a unfavorable influence on the standard of the visitors who might be becoming a member of the boys in the studios for the 15th season. Pitting their wits and their sporting data might be former high heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew, British tennis participant Heather Watson, Wimbledon and Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray, Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, former Olympic hockey star (and up to date Superstar Masterchef finalist) Sam Quek, present heavyweight world boxing champion Anthony Joshua, world champion sprinter Dina Asher Smith, former Manchester Metropolis star Micah Richards and legendary breaststroker Adam Peaty.

A League of their Own is one of Sky’s most profitable codecs and since its debut in 2010 has run for 14 seasons and been spun off into one other profitable present, Street Journey. Native variations of the present have been produced in Denmark, Germany, Australia and the US.

