Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies Invests in Talent Agency APA

Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies has made an funding in APA because the company appears to be like to rebound from the pandemic-induced slowdown in the leisure trade.

The settlement just isn’t believed to be an fairness funding however fairly a money inflow structured as debt for the expertise company. Business sources say APA veteran Jim Osborne, APA associate and head of expertise, is poised to tackle a bigger position as president after serving to to rearrange the Yucaipa deal. Jim Gosnell will stay the company’s CEO.

Sources near the scenario careworn that the Burkle inflow is an effort to assist APA develop at a time of main transition for Hollywood expertise businesses however it isn’t a rescue mission. “This isn’t about retaining the lights on,” mentioned a supply near the scenario. The aim is for APA to increase its roster of brokers and shoppers at a time when there’s important turnover at WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Companions.

Yucaipa was recognized to have had discussions with Sam Gores of Paradigm about investing in that company, which has struggled amid the shutdown of the music touring enterprise this summer time. APA has confronted related challenges though it didn’t go into the coronavirus disaster with the identical excessive degree of debt burden as shouldered by Paradigm.

Osborne was already in line for a promotion to president earlier than the Burkle deal was finalized.

“With a lot uncertainty in the leisure trade, we’re more than happy to be collaborating with an individual and an organization so in sync with our imaginative and prescient for the way forward for our enterprise,” mentioned Gosnell. “Ron Burkle and Yucaipa share our philosophy for disciplined progress, and are 100% behind our technique to increase upon our core enterprise throughout all media platforms.”

Burkle has made forays into Hollywood in the previous. In 2018, he was concerned in an effort to purchase the belongings of Weinstein Co. out of chapter as a part of an investor group led by Maria Contreras-Candy, former SBA chief underneath the Obama administration.

(Pictured: Jim Osborne)