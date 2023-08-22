Ron Cephas Jones, An Actor On This Is Us Has Died At Age 66:

Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won 2 Emmy Awards for his part as a long-lost father who finds forgiveness on the NBC drama series “This Is Us,” died Saturday at age 66, a publicist said.

In an email, Jones’ manager Dan Spilo said that the star died “because of to a long-standing pulmonary trouble.”

Mr. Dan Fogelman About Mr. Jones’s Death, This Was Posted On X:

On “This Is Us,” which ran from 2016 to 2022, Mr. Jones played William “Shakespeare” Hill, whose bond with his son Randall Pearson’s family (played by Sterling K. Brown) gave him a second chance at life.

“Throughout his career, everyone who had the good fortune to know him felt his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, as well as heart,” Spilo said.

In a 2021 feature of Mr. Jones, Reggie Ugwu wrote, “On a show with a lot of sad stories, William represents a figure of singular pathos.”

He also said, “But Jones’ soulful performance, with his weathered brow and voice like brushed wool, gives the character a lived-in texture as well as depth.”

Brown wrote on Instagram after Jones’ death that he was “probably one of the most amazing individuals the world has ever seen.” “The world seems a little darker. We love you, brother. And we’ll miss you.”

In 2017 For “This Is Us,” Mr. Jones Was Nominated For An Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actor:

For his work on “This Is Us,” Mr. Jones was nominated for an Emmy in 2017 for outstanding supporting actor within a drama series and in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for outstanding guest actor within a drama series. In 2018 and 2020, he won the award for best guest actor.

In 2012, Mr. Jones performed the main character within a production of Shakespeare’s “Richard III” through the Public Theater that went to jails and homeless shelters as well as the company’s base near Astor Place within Manhattan.

In a review for The Times, Charles Isherwood said, “No character within Shakespeare is so hungry for power as Richard III.”

“And it’s hard to imagine of an actor who looks more hungry than Ron Cephas Jones, who plays the title character and is tall, skinny, and snake-like.”

Ron Cephas Jones arrived in Paterson, New Jersey, on January 8, 1957. He grew up there. In 1978, he got a degree in acting from Ramapo College.

Jones grew up in Paterson, New Jersey. He went to nearby Ramapo College and got a degree in acting, even though he had planned to study jazz. In the latter part of the decade, he traveled around the country and drove a bus within Southern California for a few years.

In the mid-1980s, he went to New York. His career took off when he started hanging out at the Nuyorican Poets Café and working with other artists there. This was an important place for poetry, hip-hop, as well as the performing arts.

Jones Received A Break When He Got The Lead Role In Holiday Heart, A Play By Cheryl West:

In 1994, he got the lead part in the movie “Holiday Heart,” which was written by Cheryl West.

In the years that followed, he was always on stage, often in Off-Broadway plays in New York, such as Shakespeare’s “Richard III” at The Public Theater, as well as alongside the Steppenwolf Theatre Company within Chicago.