Ron Dominguez Useless: Disneyland Executive Was 85

Ron Dominguez, a former govt vp of Walt Disney Points of interest, died on Jan. 1. He was 85.

Dominguez was referred to as a “native Disneylander,” as his household owned and lived on the 10-acre Anaheim property that was bought by Walt Disney in 1954 to construct Disneyland.

“Our home was situated proper about the place the doorway to Pirates of the Caribbean and Cafe Orleans are right now,” Dominguez as soon as mentioned, in keeping with D23. “The day we moved out, in August of 1954, we have been strolling in ditches and holes. Issues have been popping up round us as a result of building needed to transfer forward. They constructed Disneyland in a 12 months.”

Born on Aug. 10, 1935, Dominguez grew up on the property, which the household had inherited from his grandfather, who initially bought the land within the late 1800s. Dominguez then attended the College of Arizona, the place he studied enterprise administration. On July 13, 1955 — just a few days earlier than Disneyland opened its doorways — Dominguez acquired a summer season job as a ticket taker on the park.

Dominguez finally turned the short-term supervisor of Fundamental Avenue, U.S.A, and even labored as a forged member, dressing up as Davey Crockett. He went on to oversee Frontierland, Adventureland and Tomorrowland, and in 1962 turned the overall supervisor of Disneyland’s west aspect. Later that 12 months, he was promoted to supervisor.

Dominguez continued to stand up the ranks of the park’s administration, turning into director of operations in 1970 and vp of Disneyland and chairman of the park working committee in 1974. In 1990, he turned govt vp of Walt Disney Points of interest, West Coast.

In 1994, Dominguez retired after 39 years on the Walt Disney Firm. In 2000, he was named a Disney Legend, and was given a window on Fundamental Avenue, U.S.A.

“We’re saddened to have misplaced a really expensive member of our household, Ron Dominguez,” mentioned Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Merchandise in a press release to D23. “Ron’s contributions to Disneyland are almost incalculable. He was well-known among the many forged and group all through his tenure on the park and continued to indicate his assist lengthy after his retirement, guiding and mentoring leaders, together with me, for many years. I’m personally grateful for all that he has finished for Disney, and wish to categorical my deepest condolences to his household on behalf of each Disney Parks forged member around the globe.”

Dominguez is survived by his spouse of 41 years, Betty, and three youngsters from a earlier marriage, Sheryl Ralston, Steve Dominguez and Ronald Okay. Dominguez Jr, in addition to his grandchildren.