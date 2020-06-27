Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges as New Allegations Arise – Variety

Porn star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not responsible to three expenses of rape and one cost of sexual assault as 25 new allegations of sexual misconduct have been reported.

The precise expenses to which Jeremy pleaded not responsible included three counts of forcible rape, one depend of sexual battery, three counts of forcible penetration by a international object and one depend of forcible oral copulation.

In accordance to the Los Angeles Instances, authorities in Los Angeles County acquired 25 new complaints of sexual misconduct towards Jeremy this week, 13 of which can have taken place in Southern California.

Deputy District Lawyer Paul Thompson stated in court docket on Friday that the brand new allegations vary from acts of groping to sexual violence, including that it’s “definitely doable” that they may lead to new expenses.

The eight expenses stemmed from allegations that 4 ladies made about incidents occurring between 2014-2019. Three of the ladies accused Jeremy of sexually assaulting them at a West Hollywood bar, and one girl claimed Jeremy raped her at a house in West Hollywood.

If convicted, Jeremy, 67, may face up to 90 years in jail. After surrendering to authorities on Tuesday, he stays in jail in lieu of $6.6 million bail, in accordance to the Los Angeles Instances. His subsequent look in court docket is due for late August.

In an announcement to Rolling Stone in November 2017, Jeremy denied ever sexually assaulting anybody.

“These allegations are pure lies or consumers regret,” he stated on the time. “I’ve by no means and would by no means rape anybody. All severe allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have a lot of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I’ve by no means been charged nor spent at some point in court docket for any of this.”