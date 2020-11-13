Ron Jeremy Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery

Porn actor Ron Jeremy, who’s dealing with 35 prison intercourse counts, was sued on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at a Los Angeles lodge in Might.

Charity Carson filed the criticism in Los Angeles County Superior Courtroom. She alleges that Jeremy pinned her in opposition to a rest room wall, grabbed her breasts and tried to power her to the touch his penis in opposition to her will.

“Plaintiff was frantically screaming and struggling to get away from plaintiff all through the encounter,” the lawsuit states. “Finally, Plaintiff was in a position to break unfastened and flee the room.”

Carson states that she and Jeremy had been associates for 25 years, and that he had by no means beforehand made any sexual advances towards her. Carson reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Division on June 4. She additionally spoke concerning the incident to the New York Submit.

“He’s a sexual predator and he must be stopped,” she stated on the time. “He sees girls as toys.”

Jeremy, 67, was arrested on June 23 on prices of rape and sexual assault following a two-year investigation, and was held on $6.6 million bail. Prosecutors added further counts in August and October. The circumstances contain 23 alleged victims and date from 1996 via January 2020.

The actor faces a possible most sentence of 330 years in jail if convicted on all prices. Among the many prices are 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, and 5 counts of forcible penetration by a international object.

Jeremy has additionally been sued for sexual assault in Seattle, Tacoma, Wash., and New Brunswick, N.J.

He has pleaded not responsible within the prison case, and is subsequent attributable to seem in court docket on Dec. 14.