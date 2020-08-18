Ron Meyer Resigns as NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Due to Affair

Ron Meyer is stepping down as vice chairman of NBCUniversal after disclosing that he reached a non-public settlement with a lady who tried to extort him after they engaged in an extramarital affair.

It’s an embarrassing finish to Meyer’s greater than two-decade-long run on the leisure big. Meyer, a founding father of CAA, rose to energy on the studio and held onto it for a lot longer than most executives hold a grip on the reins largely due to his deep relationships with A-list actors, filmmakers, and trade movers and shakers. Information of his ouster has left many staff on the Burbank-based movie and tv studio deeply shaken and upset.

In an announcement, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stated Meyer had behaved “in a fashion which we consider will not be per our firm insurance policies or values.”

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I announce my departure from NBCUniversal,” Meyer stated in an announcement. “I lately disclosed to my household and the corporate that I made a settlement, beneath menace, with a lady outdoors the corporate who had made false accusations in opposition to me. Admittedly, this can be a girl I had a really transient and consensual affair with a few years in the past. I made this disclosure as a result of different events realized of the settlement and have constantly tried to extort me into paying them cash or else they meant to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me.”

It’s unclear if Meyer can be changed at NBCUniversal. Despite the fact that the lady was not an worker of NBCUniversal, Meyer appeared to have run afoul of inside insurance policies as a result of he failed to disclose that the corporate was being threatened as a part of his ongoing authorized points. His dismissal is efficient instantly.

“I’ve spent 25 years serving to to develop and help an unimaginable firm in a job I like,” Meyer stated in an announcement. “It’s the folks at this firm that I’ll miss essentially the most. I remorse what has occurred and I’m sorry for all of the folks in my life I could have let down, particularly and most significantly, my household.”

Meyer is leaving at a time of main upheaval for NBCUniversal. Earlier this month, the corporate underwent a sprawling company overhaul that streamlined its community and direct-to-consumer companies. As a part of that shakeup, NBC Leisure chairman Paul Telegdy was pushed out amid allegations {of professional} misconduct that included racist, sexist and homophobic conduct.