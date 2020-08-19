Ron Meyer Sought FBI’s Help on Alleged Extortion

Ron Meyer sought the help of the FBI quickly after being threatened with the publicity of his affair with actress Charlotte Kirk, two sources acquainted with the matter instructed Selection.

Meyer stepped down as vice chairman of NBCUniversal on Tuesday after informing the corporate of the affair and of the existence of a confidential settlement. In an announcement, Meyer mentioned that he had been compelled into making the disclosure after different events had “constantly tried to extort me into paying them cash.”

It’s not clear whether or not the FBI is investigating the case. The FBI declined to remark, as did Meyer.

Meyer, 75, had a quick relationship with Kirk, who’s now 28, about eight years in the past.

Kirk additionally had an affair with Kevin Tsujihara, the previous CEO of Warner Bros., in 2013 and 2014. The revelation of that affair, and of Tsujihara’s efforts to obtain auditions for her, additionally price Tsujihara his job.

In that case, the Hollywood Reporter printed textual content messages between Kirk and producer Brett Ratner, who was performing as a go-between. In one of many messages, Ratner accused Kirk of attempting to extort Tsujihara by threatening to go to a lawyer after she didn’t get promised performing jobs.

“Brett you’re an fool I’m not extorting anybody,” she wrote on the time.

Kirk stars in “The Reckoning,” a horror movie she co-wrote with director Neil Marshall, which is because of debut on the Fantasia Worldwide Movie Competition on Thursday. The competition, primarily based in Montreal, is being held nearly this yr.

Marshall and Kirk, each British natives, share a residential tackle in Los Angeles, in line with a company submitting.