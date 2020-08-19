Ron Meyer Steps Down as Chair of Film Academy Museum Board

Following his surprising resignation from NBCUniversal on Tuesday, Ron Meyer has stepped down as chair of the Film Academy Museum’s board, Selection has confirmed.

The previous Common govt held the place since 2017. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief govt officer and vice-chair of the museum’s board, will serve as performing chair. The subsequent board assembly takes place on Sept. 15, throughout which the board of trustees will vote on a brand new chair.

Sarandos despatched a letter to fellow museum trustees on Tuesday night time informing them that Meyer had stepped down.

“I’m writing to tell you that the Government Committee of the Academy Museum’s Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of Ron Meyer from the Board, for which he has served as Chair. The Board appreciates the help and steering he has offered the museum throughout his tenure. As Vice-Chair, I’ll serve as Appearing Chair till our September 15 assembly, the place we’ll all vote on new board management,” he wrote.

Meyer’s resignation as vice chairman of NBCUniversal got here as he disclosed that he reached a personal settlement with a girl who tried to extort him after they engaged in an extramarital affair a number of years in the past.

“I just lately disclosed to my household and the corporate that I made a settlement, underneath risk, with a girl exterior the corporate who had made false accusations in opposition to me. Admittedly, it is a lady I had a really transient and consensual affair with a few years in the past. I made this disclosure as a result of different events discovered of the settlement and have repeatedly tried to extort me into paying them cash or else they supposed to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me,” Meyer stated in an announcement on Tuesday.

Sources instructed Selection that Meyer was concerned in an affair with actress Charlotte Kirk eight years in the past, which is what in the end led to his resignation.

The Academy Museum is scheduled to open on April 30, 2021, after initially being introduced in 2012 and struggling a number of delays and funds issues.

The information was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.