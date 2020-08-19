Ron Meyer’s Affair With Actress Charlotte Kirk Led to Resignation

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer was concerned in an affair with actress Charlotte Kirk that in the end led to his ouster on the leisure firm on Tuesday, in accordance to two people with information of the scenario. Meyer was compelled out from his publish after a 25-year run after failing to disclose that he had reached a personal settlement with Kirk. In accordance to a press release from Meyer that didn’t title Kirk as the lady concerned within the affair, unidentified third events had discovered of the settlement and have been extorting the chief for cash.

The affair occurred eight years in the past, the sources informed Selection.

Kirk additionally had an extramarital affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara in 2013 and 2014. The disclosure of intimate textual content message between Kirk and Tsujihara, in addition to allegations that he had tried to use his place to get her roles in movies and TV exhibits, prompted his resignation from the corporate in 2019.

In a press release, Meyer mentioned that the affair with the unnamed girl was “very temporary and consensual” and had occurred “a few years in the past.”

“I made this disclosure as a result of different events discovered of the settlement and have constantly tried to extort me into paying them cash or else they meant to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me,” he added.

Kirk is a British-born actress whose credit embrace “Ocean’s 8,” “How to be Single,” and “Vice.”

Within the Tsujihara scenario, she informed the Day by day Mail that she didn’t leak the textual content messages and had urged the Hollywood Reporter not to run its story exposing the connection. She additionally mentioned that Tsujihara had not performed something inappropriate.

Kirk additionally briefly dated Australian billionaire James Packer earlier than being launched to Tsujihara in 2013.

Kirk’s lawyer, Raymond Markovich, informed Selection that he doesn’t know Meyer.

“I’ve by no means performed a settlement with Ron Meyer on something,” Markovich mentioned.

He didn’t reply when requested if Kirk had signed or engaged in a settlement.