Ron Moore To Develop ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Fantasy Series

Ronald D. Moore is creating a fantasy sequence based mostly on Sarah J. Maas’ “A Court of Thorns and Roses” novels at Hulu.

Maas introduced on Instagram that she is actively engaged on the script for the pilot with Moore.

“So, it’s official (and thanks, Josh, for by accident spilling the beans! 😂): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my inventive idols) and I’ll co-adapt ACOTAR as a television present for Hulu!” Maas stated. “I’m presently onerous at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and whereas there may be SO far more information to share with you guys about bringing this sequence to life, it simply feels so nice to lastly have the ability to discuss this! Keep tuned for extra particulars!!”

The primary installment of the novel sequence, which facilities round 19-year-old huntress Feyre Archeron, was printed in Could 2015. After murdering a faerie wolf within the woods, she is dragged to the magical land of Prythian by Tamlin, who serves as one of the seven Excessive Lords of Prythian. Whereas spending time with Tamlin at his property within the spring courtroom, Feyre slowly involves be taught that every thing she has discovered concerning the faerie world is a lie.

Following the success of the primary novel, Maan launched 4 sequels titled “A Court of Mist and Fury,” “A Court of Wings and Break,” “A Court of Frost and Starlight” and “A Court of Silver Flames.”

Produced by twentieth Tv, the sequence is ready to mix components of epic romance, journey and political intrigue. Moore and Maas will co-write and government produce the potential sequence, with Maril Davis additionally government producing.

Final month, it was revealed that Moore could be creating a number of TV tasks at Disney Plus set in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, together with a “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers” sequence underneath a brand new general take care of twentieth TV. He additionally presently works on “Outlander” and “For All Mankind.” He’s repped by CAA.