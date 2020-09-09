Ronald Harwood, Oscar-Winning Screenwriter of The Pianist, Dies at 85

Sir Ronald Harwood, an Oscar-winning screenwriter and playwright, died on Tuesday of pure causes, his agent informed BBC on Wednesday. He was 85.

The British author gained the Academy Award for greatest tailored screenplay for Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” in 2003. Harwood was nominated in the identical class for Peter Yates’ “The Dresser” in 1983 and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” in 2007.

Harwood was extremely thought to be one of Britain’s most profitable post-war dramatic scribes. Two of his performs, “The Dresser” and “Quartet,” have been tailored from stage performs to the massive display screen. His different screenwriting credit embrace Baz Luhrmann’s “Australia,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, Polanski’s 2005 adaptation of “Oliver Twist,” “Being Julia” starring Annette Bening, “Love within the Time of Cholera” and extra.

Some of this written stage performs embrace “Taking Tea With Stalin,” “Taking Sides,” “Ivanov,” “The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold” and lots of others.

The author acquired a number of honors all through his esteemed profession. He acquired a knighthood for his companies to drama in the course of the Queen’s Birthday Honors in 2010, two years after he gained a BAFTA award for greatest adaptation of “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.”

Harwood was chairman of the Royal Society of Literature from 2001 to 2004, and he was president of the Royal Literary Fund since 2005. In 1974, he was made a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, a knight of France’s Order of Arts and Letters in 1996 and a commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1999. In 2014, Harwood acquired the Nationwide Jewish Theatre Basis’s lifetime achievement award.

He’s survived by his three kids Antony, Deborah and Alexandra.