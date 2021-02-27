Ronald Koeman left a press conference because his nose began to bleed and caused concern in Barcelona

Ronald Koeman cut the press conference for a bleeding in his nose

These are crucial weeks for a FC Barcelona that begins to define his season, moments of great pressure for the coach and the players. And coincidentally, Ronald Koeman had to leave the press conference prior to the duel against Sevilla by Date 25 of LaLiga due to a nosebleed, an obvious symptom of the possible stress that she is going through these days.

After answering nine questions in 12 minutes, the press conference had to be interrupted. All its participants were surprised when the Dutch coach took out a handkerchief to clean your nose and it was stained red. And even more when they noticed that the bleeding did not stop, which led to the communication chief of the Barça to interrupt the meeting with the media.

However, as reported ESPN, from the club they verified the health status of Koeman and, after the initial concern, they assured that it is in good condition.

They are crucial weeks for Ronald Koeman and Lionel Messi for FC Barcelona, ​​who define the future of their season (Photo: REUTERS)

Local newspapers, like Sports world Y Sport, they pointed out that It is not the first time that something of this nature has happened to the Dutch coach who, on other occasions, has already bled from the nose during the course of a press conference. Even MD added that it could be that Koeman, next to his staff and the players are subjected to PCR tests almost daily to detect COVID-19.

Anyway, minutes before, the Blaugrana strategist had been asked about his continuity and spoke about the great pressure that exists in his position. More in these weeks, where Barça defines its season and is on the ledge: it has to overcome a 0-2 against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey and a 1-4 against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League.

“I know that being a Barça coach there is always a lot of pressureIf you don’t win, if you lose, the culprit is the coach. I accept and assume, I have been for many years and I try to do my best. I never think of losing, I always think of winning. I do not know what can happen, there is time to talk about the future, I am optimistic“, answered Koeman.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

A total catastrophe or an epic resurgence: the two determining weeks that Barcelona will live

Two collection goals, an imposing mark and a gesture that surprised the rival goalkeeper: Messi’s dream match in Barcelona’s triumph against Elche

Hernán Crespo revealed the advice he had given to Lautaro Martínez while negotiating his departure to Barcelona: “In the end I hit the mark”