Ronald Koeman revealed the particular method that Joan Laporta used to fire him from Barcelona

Koeman was "hurt" by the outcome of his experience as manager at Barcelona. He won a Copa del Rey

The Barcelona seems to retrace the path of recovery with Xavi Hernandez as technical director and several young people as a flag, such as Gavi and Pedri. Before, emblematic figures such as Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi left the team, and he was fired Ronald Koemanthe last coach hired by Josep María Bartomeu.

The 58-year-old Dutchman was interviewed on the program High trees and recounted in detail how was the moment in which they pointed out to him that he had ceased to be the culé counselor. “How did Laporta fire me? One thing that hurt me was that the players were sitting behind us on the plane, while I had to go sit next to them.. He always goes around saying that I am a club legend… Prove it then! ”, She claimed with emphasis.

Two weeks ago, in statements to the newspaper General Newspaper, the former defender had been forceful. “It was at the insistence of the club’s management that I agreed to the departure of some players to put the finances in order,” he argued about the first cleaning that included Suárez and Iván Rakitic, among others.

“But then when you see someone brought in for €55m shortly after they let Lionel Messi go, then you wonder if there wasn’t something else going on. Why did Messi have to leave?he asked himself, in relation to the signing of Ferran Torres.

“I was not Laporta’s coach. I had that feeling from the first moment, after the elections there was no click. That necessary support from above was lacking. The important thing was not the money for me. He really wanted to succeed as a coach at Barcelona, ​​to do everything he could, but I realized that Laporta wanted to get rid of me because it was not designated by him, “he added about the relationship that ended in a breakup.

In fact, before the start of this season, the Barsa leadership flirted with other names that they did not close, so they ended up accepting Koeman’s continuity until the poor results precipitated his departure. “Laporta had told me a thousand times that Xavi would not be his coach because he lacked experience. But he needed a shield, someone to hide behind, ”he made his opinion known as to why the president decided on the former midfielder, who despite the ups and downs in the results, decided to go back to the sources.

“Mo gave me the time they have given him. It still hurts me. Every coach needs time and patience on the part of the board, ”concluded his claim in the note from 15 days ago, which he now completed with the scene of his dismissal.

