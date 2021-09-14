Ronald Koeman’s surprising sentence about Barcelona: “Thanks to me, this club has a future”

Ronald Koeman is confident of winning titles with FC Barcelona (Europa Press)



The coach of the FC Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, has given an interview this week in which he talked about everything and referred to what his future will be in the Catalan team that is still going through the first months after the departure of Lionel Messi al París Saint-Germain (PSG). Against this background, the Dutchman was calm and confident in the face of the challenges ahead this season.

The technician spoke with the NOS chain of his country in a talk of which some fragments were known this Sunday. One of the topics he touched on was how he lived with the current president of the club, who did not hire him, but decided to respect his contract that ends in June 2022: “My relationship with Laporta has improved, but last week something happened that I think… is not right. I was suggesting that the coach doesn’t have all the power. I talk too much”.

Despite that friction he had in recent days, Koeman He insisted that he has a constant dialogue and this is key to his performance: “I think you should always create clarity. When you, as a club, let things work a bit and you are not clear about the future of a coach, then there is speculation. And if it is you who is the coach, then things are not pleasant.

In this sense, he was asked if he looked beyond that deadline with a possible renewal and it was there that he did not hesitate: “I’m open to staying, I’m having a good time “. It is worth remembering that his arrival in the Blaugrana cast was in 2019 by decision of Josep Maria Bartomeu, who was then the president. Since then, the Dutchman has had to endure on the substitute bench that several figures left him, including Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic, Antoine Griezmann, and the most resonant of course, Lionel Messi. But despite all this, Koeman argues: “Thanks to me, this club has a future”.

Barcelona’s challenges are to be able to win titles, be it the King’s Cup, La Liga or the Champions League, where they share a group with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dinamo Kiev. In the domestic tournament, the team has won two games and tied the remaining one in its three presentations, so the coach is confident that if he recovers all the injured players (Ansu Fati, Dembélé, Agüero and Braithwaite, among others) his team will fight on the field: “If we have everyone available, we will really compete for the championship. “.

For this season, Barcelona has added reinforcements such as Memphis Depay, Sergio Agüero, Eric García and Luuk De Jong, who must join the team as quickly as possible to find the desired level as soon as possible, if one takes into account that the debut It will be against Bayern Munich this Tuesday with the fresh memory of the 8-2 they suffered in 2018.

LEYENDO SQUARE:

Inter did not know how to take advantage of Lautaro Martínez’s goal and drew on his visit to Sampdoria

Marcelo Bielsa made a strong self-criticism after Liverpool thrashed Leeds

Real Madrid beat Celta de Vigo and Vinícius Junior starred in an atypical celebration in times of pandemic

The president of La Liga sowed the mystery about Messi’s departure from Spain: “You have to tell things as they are”