Ronaldinho fired his mother with an emotional message on social networks

Dinho’s smile with his mother, who died at the age of 71 (Photo: @atletico)

Ronaldinho Gaucho She lives hours of deep pain after the news that hit her family. Elói Assis dos Santos, mother of the former Brazilian soccer player, died last Saturday, February 20 at 71 years due to complications caused by the coronavirus. After the intimate farewell that took place and that had the participation of the family circle, the former footballer decided to share a message on his networks.

Far from forgetting her, Dinho he used his virtual profile to write one last message. “My mother was an inspiration of strength and joy to all who knew her and will continue to exert her light in our lives forever. With the strength that she taught us, we will continue our journey “, began by writing to his account Instagram next to a photo where he is seen hugging Miguelina.

And he added as a closing of his emotional letter: “My family and I thank you all for the love and support we are receiving at this difficult time. Thanks”. Her mother’s condition had gradually worsened while she was admitted to an intensive care unit in a city south of Porto Alegre, capital of Grando do Sul River, since December of last year after testing positive for Covid-19.

The post of the Brazilian star to fire Miguelina (@ronaldinho)

Just at the end of last year, the Brazilian star had used his official accounts to announce the situation in which his mother was: “Dear friends, my mother is with Covid and we are fighting for her to recover quickly. He is in an intensive treatment center receiving all the care. I appreciate all the prayers, the positive energies and the love you always have. Mama force ”.

The world of football was very moved by the sad news and even Lionel Messi He sent his condolences to Ronaldinho via social networks. “’Ronnie’, I have no words, I can’t believe it. Just send you a lot of strength and a big hug for you and the whole family. I’m very sorry, rest in peace “, were the words chosen by the Argentine star to accompany the hard moment of who knew how to be his partner and tutor in the Barcelona.

Another player to perform a tribute was Raphinha, Brazilian winger who currently works for Leeds who directs Marcelo bielsa. After scoring 3-0 against Southampton, he took off his shirt and left a written message on his white T-shirt. “A lot of strength for the Assis Moreira family. Rest in peace, Mrs. Miguelina “said the dedication. Dinho echoed the celebration and thanked him on his Instagram account.

“A lot of strength for the Assis Moreira family. Rest in peace, Mrs. Miguelina ”, said the message from Raphinha (@raphinha)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Mourning in Brazilian football: Ronaldinho’s mother died of coronavirus

Bayern Munich thrashed Lazio in Italy for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16