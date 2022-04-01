Ronaldinho traveled to Paris and repudiated the whistles of the PSG public to Messi with a forceful speech

Ronaldinho with Messi on his visit to PSG in October 2021

Ronaldinho knows a lot about Lionel Messi and even assisted him in his first goal in the Barcelona. They played four seasons together and always had a brotherly relationship. The Brazilian, every time he talks about the Argentine, he praises him and this time was no exception. It happened when they asked him about the whistles that The flea received from fans Paris Saint-Germainafter the elimination of his team in the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

In the first home match after a bad experience against the Spanish, the Parc des Princes Stadium it became an open town hall in which his fans showed their displeasure, because the Parisian squad has a star-studded squad. Behind Messi appear Neymar, Kylian Mbappe (the only one who was saved from disapproval), Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Angel Di Mariaamong others.

PSG’s great ambition for this season was to win its first Champions League and therefore the disappointment of the French public, who knew how to applaud Ronaldinho, since he played there for two seasons, before moving to Barça. The 42-year-old former player passed through the French capital for the launch of the application FootSider.

“Messi arrived this season after many years in a completely different footballin a club that played the same way all the time. It just needs adaptation, but the rest will come naturally. It is normal. It just needs time. I don’t understand the whistles. If you whistle at Messi, there’s nothing left, huh! If you whistle for the best in the world, who are you going to applaud? I do not get it…”, reflected the former striker who emerged from Gremio de Porto Alegre.

It is the second time in less than a month that Ronaldinho has defended Messi. He already did it in mid-March during a visit he made to Mexico, in which he stated that “Messi will go back to be the number one of the world”, among other compliments.

The gaucho got along wonderfully with Leo when they played together on the culé team. At the time they integrated a fearsome trident to which Samuel Eto’o joined and they came to win a Champions League in the 2005/2006 season with the Catalan cast.

In tune with the support for the Argentine crack, Dinho responded when asked about Neymar: “I think it’s not a ‘Messi problem’ or a ‘Neymar problem’. The fans were not happy about not being able to win the Champions League. The two biggest names at PSG are Neymar and Messi, so it’s normal that he was a bit stronger against both of them. But I think the fans are unhappy with all the players, not just the two of them. But it’s football and, in a while, everything will return to normal.”

Ronaldinho understands that his compatriot will soon recover his level: “I hope that next season he doesn’t have any injuries and the rest is normal. Every year he wins something, in the national team or at PSG. Well, the Champions League not yet. But I hope that with Messi’s successful adaptation, the three of them (with Mbappé) can write a beautiful story.”

“I think he already has a very strong history in football, right? He is a player who has done many things. He is our main idol in Brazil. I hope he wins the World Cup, a Ballon d’Or. I hope he wins everything to go one step further”, added the Barça legend, who wants Neymar to also triumph with his country”, he concluded.

