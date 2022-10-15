Ronaldo, intimate: he confessed to having suffered from depression, his trauma at airports and what happened in the final of France 1998

Ronaldo won two World Cups and twice won the Ballon d’Or (REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura)

Despite the injuries, something that became a kind of karma throughout his career, Ronaldo He became one of the most important footballers in the history of football. Within the framework of the presentation of “The Phenomenon: the rise, fall and redemption of Ronaldo”, a documentary produced by DAZN, the Brazilian recalled his time in this sport and provided details about his mental health.

In dialogue with the newspaper Marca, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima confessed that he suffered from depression. “Yes, Today I do therapy. I’ve been two and a half years and I understand much better even what I had felt before. But hey, I’m from a generation where you were thrown in the sand and you had to do your best without the slightest chance of drama. I look back and see that yes, we have been exposed to very, very great mental stress and without any preparation for it. Also because it was the beginning of the internet era, with the speed at which information travels. In this period there was no type of concern with the mental health of the players”.

“Today they are prepared much more, they are given the medical attention even necessary to face day to day and the players are studied more: the profiles of each one, how they react, how they should react… In my time there was none of that, unfortunately because it has been known for a lifetime that football can put a lot of stress and be very decisive for the rest of life”, warned the former Barcelona, ​​​​Inter, Real Madrid and Milan

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner (1997 and 2002) also added that “the reality is that we didn’t even know that this type of problem existed. This topic was absolutely ignored among our generation. Many, obviously, have gone through terrible times, even depression, due to lack of privacy, lack of freedom… It is true that the problems were very evident, but the solutions were not readily available”.

In dialogue with As, for his part, the one that emerged from Cruzeiro, an entity of which he currently owns (also Valladolid from Spain), delved into his trauma at airports: “I always carry it with me. The airport is the place in the world where I feel most vulnerable. I’ve managed to be known all over the world, so I still carry the trauma a bit, but well, being with people, whenever I can, is what I like the most. It is true that at first it was crazy. And when I played, we weren’t very protected either… The truth is that they threw us there in the middle of the people. Now yes, years later, we seek and find solutions to escape from the crowd”.

When asked about what the documentary will tell that is not known, he outlined: “Many unpublished stories will come out and you will like it. Above all there is a lot of drama. From the final of the World Cup in France 98 with what happened throughout the day until we got to the stadium… The match, the beating that France beat us… Back then, when I thought things were going to get better, they got worse later with injuries…”

“I went to take a nap as usual before each game and woke up shortly after surrounded by everyone in my room… There they already told me what had happened to me. The famous seizure didn’t scare me because I was thinking about the final and I wanted to play it. We were very careful when going to the hospital to do all the necessary tests to be calm. Once any health problem was ruled out, I ran to the stadium. I wanted to play… It was a World Cup final! Like to miss it!”, she confessed.

On the other hand, Ronaldo, world champion in the United States 1994 and Korea-Japan 2002, gave his candidates for Qatar 2022: “Brazil will always be the favorite, wherever. With the talent we have we must be protagonists. It is true that the Europeans have been playing very good football, very dynamic, attractive and aggressive. There will be the classic and historic competition between Europeans and South Americans. Brazil and Argentina represent our continent, South America, very well, but the Europeans have been playing and winning World Cups since 2006… It’s going to be nice. France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Argentina…, but I wouldn’t make any order. I would put all of these with great chances of victory.”

