Ronaldo, intimate: the raw story of injuries, his “ghosts” and the possible arrival of Guardiola in Brazil after the World Cup in Qatar

The film “Ronaldo: The Phenomenon” narrates the years that the Brazilian star had to go through between the World Cups in France 1998 and Korea-Japan 2002

July 12, 1998 will not be another day in the life of the Brazilian Ronaldo. The phenomenon gave an interview to analyze different moments of his career with a focus on the day he was rushed to the hospital for a seizure and, hours later, he started in the tough 0-3 loss against France in the World Cup final. “I didn’t understand why so many bad things were happening to me”, he acknowledged. In addition, he also focused on Qatar 2022 and surprised with his possible candidate to succeed Tite.

On the occasion of the premiere of his film Ronaldo: The Phenomenonthe world soccer star revived a dialogue he had with Roberto Carlos and which is reflected in the film. “How long was I away?” consult Ronaldo. “Three minutes”, told him the left side of the Canarinha during that same day. The Inter scorer was torn between life and death.

“If everyone loves me, I am a good person, honest, funny at times, why? It was very difficult”, said the owner of Real Valladolid of Spain and Cruzeiro of Brazil in an extensive interview that he gave to the English newspaper The Guardian in order to promote the feature film that narrates those difficult years in the career of the scorer who converted 62 goals in 99 matches with Brazil.

Ronaldo played for Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, ​​Inter, Real Madrid, Milan and Corinthians

A year and a half later, the seizures gave way to the hell of injuries that one of the best strikers in the history of world football had to go through. In November 1999, he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, but his fate held another surprise for him. In the first match of his return in April 2000, he suffered the same injury again. More than 650 days out of the courts between the two parates.

“The psychological part was not something that was really talked about. Nowadays there is a lot of talk about the mental health of athletes. At that time we were gladiators: they would throw us into the arena and see who comes out alive. The pressure pushed me further and further down. You’re so young you don’t know how to handle it. It has a cost. It was hard, but it was beautiful”, said Ronaldo, who would have his revenge in 2002.

The Korea-Japan World Cup ended with the Verdeamarela in a new final. “The ghosts of 98 haunted me”, whitewashed the protagonist of this story in his film, but a brace of his would give Brazil the fifth World Cup, who beat Germany 2-0: “It was very emotional.” In the middle of the celebration, he confessed a question to the team’s communication director, Rodrigo Paiva, very close to him during his recovery: “God has been good to me, hasn’t he?”.

Ronaldo Nazario is the second top scorer in World Cup history with 15 goals, one behind the German Miroslav Klose

Ronaldo was also allowed to talk about the present because he highlighted the moment he is living Brazil with talents like Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Rodrigo, Gabriel Jesus, Antony or Richarlison and specified in Neymar: “His private life transcends football, but I’m not interested. He is daring, he has skill, variety, he is fast, he scores goals, he has personality. you could compare it to Messi y Cristiano RonaldoEven if they are from another planet.

In addition, he put as candidates for the Qatar 2022 World Cup France -stated that Kylian Mbappe is the player he likes the most today-, spain, Germany, England and the Argentine National Teamwho has not lost 35 games, although he expressed that he will not support the Albiceleste: “Messi deserves it, but he won’t have my support”.

In reference to the future, he stated that being a coach is not in his plans: “I was never attracted to management. I love football, but I couldn’t stand it.” Regarding that role, he referred to Titewho would not continue in command of the Canarinha after the World Cup and already suggested the arrival of Pep Guardiolacurrent technician Manchester City: “I’d love to. A European not only with the Brazilian team but with the entire Brazilian soccer industry. A Pep or an Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach) can change our history for 100 years”.

