Ronaldo Nazario’s request to Neymar for Brazil to win the World Cup in Qatar

Ronaldo Nazario asked Neymar to focus on football

Less and less remains for the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and one of the great debates is which are the teams with the best chance of being crowned. Without a doubt, Brazil is one of them because it finished leader and undefeated in the South American Qualifiers and so do the major bookmakers. In this context it is expected that Neymar finally have its great consecration tournament.

Ronaldo Nazarioidol and absolute reference of the South American team, spoke about this at an event held this week in São Paulo: “The Brazilian team is going to be the favorite in any competition because of the talent we have. I think that if Neymar is 100% physically and focused on the World Cup, we have a lot of chances to bring the title.. We have a great team, with great players, but he is different in technical and physical matters. If he arrives well, he will make a difference and our chances increase a lot”.

It should be remembered that the player PSG could not complete the World Cup 2014, because a spinal injury sidelined him from the courts after the quarterfinals against Colombia and in 2018 he arrived with pain in one of his toes and that is why he was far from showing his best version. Both Tite and the Brazilian fans hope that these problems will not be repeated in Qatar.

The former scorer made a special request to the Ten: “”All the Brazilian people have the same impression and want it to be decisive. Talent has plenty. Now, he has to assume that role on the field and leave the extra-sports completely aside. That he can be calm to play a beautiful football”. In addition, he gave him a strong endorsement: “He is a crack. Perhaps one of the greatest in the history of Brazilian football, but the Brazilian fans are demanding and expect nothing less than the six-time championship”.

It is evident that the former footballer who wore the shirts of Barcelona and Real Madrid, among other clubs, knows that the current star of his team is prone to having extra-football conflicts that he has dragged on in recent times, especially since his arrival at PSG. For this reason, with this type of order, it seeks to prevent something like this from happening between now and November 21, when the activity begins.

The last title of Scratch it was in Korea-Japan 2002 con Ronaldo as one of its great figures. Since then he has reached the semifinals once, in 2014, and in the remaining editions he has said goodbye in the quarterfinals. Now, he arrives as one of the favorites to win the most precious trophy.

