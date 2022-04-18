Ronaldo opened the debate about which era was the best in the history of football and compared himself to Messi and Cristiano

Ronaldo and his choice on the best time to play

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima He was a world soccer star. After exploding him in the Barcelona In the mid-1990s, the Brazilian striker left his mark during his time at Inter de Milan and then in the Real Madrid. In addition, he established himself as the top scorer in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, which ended with the selection of Brazil as world champion after beating Germany in the final.

Just when the race The phenomenon began to end, the emergence of two young stars broke into the world of football. From the end of 2000 was when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo they started a sports battle to see who was the best soccer player on the planet. One in the Catalan team, and the other first in the Manchester United and then in the White House They put together a heads up that resulted in duels for prizes and titles.

In the last hours, it was Ronaldo himself who gave his opinion on the era in which he shone and compared it with the era they dominated The flea y CR7. “All records will be broken, even those of Messi and Ronaldo today will be in the future. Records are made for this. But it is difficult to compare one generation with another. There are no correct criteria to do this”, began in his analysis the Brazilian crack that emerged in the Cruzeiro in dialogue with Alessandro Del Piero for the chain Sky Sport in Italy.

“But if you ask me which generation to choose, I say ours, but without any doubt… We were really many and very good. Very good. Today it is not that they are not good, Cristiano and Messi are. Just like Neymar… But the others are missing, they haven’t reached his level. Before there was more competition and not only in Italy, but also in Spain and England”he added in his explanation with the former Italian player who was also an outstanding footballer.

Ronaldo Nazario was a world star in the 90s (EFE/Nacho Gallego)

Then, Ronaldo took the opportunity to refer to how football has evolved in recent years related to the physical preparation that players endure. But he in turn made a counterpoint on the technique that existed when he played and in which there were references of all kinds such as his compatriots Ronaldinho y Rivaldothe Portuguese FigoEnglish Michael Owenthe czech Pavel Nedvedthe ukrainian Shevchenko or the French Zinedine Zidane y Thierry Henryamong many others.

“Football has improved a lot from a physical point of view. Before we used to train and it hurt me to have to run with Cafú or Roberto Carlos, go around the field… Cuper was there who warmed up 4 kilometers every day. Unknowingly, he was at war against this training philosophy. He preferred taking shots, the ones he would have to take later in the game, than running so much. Now we have found a very high physical level all over the world, the 10 classic, slow and technical ones are no longer there. Today they no longer have space. But it is true that technically our generation was far ahead. There were more players and important characters”, he expressed.

“Each team had two or three who were really capable of changing a game and making history.. Today we attackers are also much more protected, we get injured more. I found myself in a situation of having to rebuild myself, with the qualities I had at that time. I didn’t know if I could recover in the first place. In my case, I had no history of such an injury, so the head is what it is. If you find something that gives you a lot of confidence and you no longer have it, you have to adapt to be decisive anyway. This change was hard, because in my head it was still fast, but the body did not respond as before, ”he added, referring to his case after suffering several serious injuries that put a pause in his professional career.

KEEP READING:

The Leeds United fan code message for Marcelo Bielsa in a Rosario newspaper

“What does it mean to play well?”: Ancelotti’s defiant response to Xavi’s comparison of Real Madrid and Barcelona