Ronaldo surprises with a new Twitch channel: the ex-footballer demonstrates his skills in COD: Warzone

His foray into the world of video games is not a surprise, as he had already expressed his love for this hobby.

Ronaldo has won the hearts of millions of soccer fans throughout a career that took him to the top of the sport, being considered one of the best forwards of history. However, the ex-footballer has now begun to explore other areas and, following with a passion of his own, has released un canal de Twitch in which he will broadcast his experiences with video games, something that has started with games in Call of Duty: Warzone.

I felt a growing need to connect with you, interact, give backRonaldoAs the Millenium media points out, the one who is now the current president of Real Valladolid has unexpectedly opened Ronaldo TV, where he teaches his skills in Activision’s battle royale. However, this is not a spontaneous decision, since it was already known that the well-known athlete likes invest your free time in video games. And now, with his Twitch channel, he not only reiterates this thought, but also shows that he is pretty good at it.

“With the isolation of the pandemic I felt a growing need to connect with you, interact, give back. I started playing more and the world of video games, which already fascinated me, got into my routine once and for all, “says Ronaldo. However, beyond his taste for this digital medium, he also does not diminish the versatility of Twitch as a platform:” Like you, I also saw many lives, I became more interested in the digital universe and by the way young people are changing habits and, consequently, consumption patterns “.

Of course, Call of Duty: Warzone is a perfect title for the ex-footballer to broadcast dozens of clashes, although the battle royale is already preparing for its integration into Call of Duty: Vanguard. It will be necessary to see how this union develops, because at the moment several players have experienced problems with the latest installment of the franchise. However, the creators keep improving their shooter and, incidentally, they add new content.

More on: Call of duty Warzone and Twitch.