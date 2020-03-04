Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With Publisher Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir

Ronan Farrow blasted his writer, Hachette, on Tuesday over its acquisition of Woody Allen memoir “Apropos of Nothing” and introduced he’ll not work with the corporate.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette E book Group, introduced Monday that it had acquired the memoir a 12 months in the past and can launch it on April 7. “The e book is a complete account of his life, each private {and professional}, and describes his work in movies, theater, tv, nightclubs, and print,” Grand Central Publishing mentioned.

Hachette had printed Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” final October, which recounted the difficulties he confronted in pursuing allegations of sexual abuse leveled towards high-profile figures like Harvey Weinstein and Allen. Farrow, the son of Allen, gained a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 reporting on the New Yorker on Weinstein.

Farrow mentioned Tuesday, “I used to be dissatisfied to study by means of press reviews that Hachette, my writer, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after different main publishers refused to take action and hid the choice from me and its personal staff whereas we had been engaged on ‘Catch and Kill’ — a e book about how highly effective males, together with Woody Allen, keep away from accountability for sexual abuse.”

Farrow alleged that Hachette had not fact-checked Allen’s e book. The memoir was rejected by a number of publishing homes after allegations that the well-known director sexually abused his then-7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 made headlines once more. Dylan Farrow has stood by her claims and Allen has denied the accusations.

Dylan Farrow launched a press release Monday after the announcement, saying, “Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose courageous reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to quite a few survivors of sexual assault by highly effective males. For the document, I used to be by no means contacted by any truth checkers to confirm the knowledge on this ‘memoir.’ “

Ronan Farrow mentioned in his assertion that Hachette had been “wildly unprofessional” and had proven “a scarcity of ethics and compassion” for victims of sexual abuse.

He additionally mentioned he had urged Hachette to conduct a truth verify on Allen’s account and added, “I’ve additionally advised Hachette {that a} writer that will conduct itself on this method is one I can’t work with in good conscience.”

See his full assertion beneath.