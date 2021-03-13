‘Ronan v. Farrow’ Administrators: What Happened on Russell Simmons Doc?

For the previous yr, Alexia Norton Jones has been in anguish, consistently reliving an expertise that she deeply regrets.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Jones flew to Los Angeles from her dwelling in Arizona, to speak to the administrators of the documentary “On the Document” concerning the night time in 1990 when she says music mogul Russell Simmons raped her. Jones was a last-minute addition to the movie, which options accounts from a number of ladies who declare that they had been sexually assaulted or attacked by Simmons. “On the Document” premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant in late January 2020, solely three weeks after its administrators — Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick — spoke to Jones for roughly two hours, pushing her to recount particulars of the alleged assault, she says, with out caring about her as an individual.

“I bear in mind pondering, ‘Is that this how documentaries are made?’” Jones says, recalling the time she spent with them. Though she’d talked concerning the alleged rape intimately over the telephone with Amy Herdy, one the film’s producers, and had introduced a suitcase filled with background details about her, the filmmakers didn’t present any curiosity in these issues. Jones was shocked that Ziering didn’t appear to know something about her — even primary particulars about Jones’s upbringing (she is the granddaughter of late ebook writer W.W. Norton). “She had no concept of my identification,” Jones says.

In response to Jones, Ziering requested her to recount the story of the alleged rape repeatedly within the interview. “My thought was, ‘Wow, that is extra like actuality tv,’— like when folks inform me actuality tv is scripted,” says Jones, who describes the change as triggering. “It was fully uncontrolled.”

Trying again, Jones says she needs that she hadn’t participated within the movie. “I remorse not vetting the filmmakers, and I remorse not vetting the folks concerned within the movie,” she says. “I remorse that I jumped in blindly, innocently, with hope, and that once I started drowning there was no person there. No person needed to speak about it. And it’s the way in which individuals are about rape.”

Ziering, Dick and Herdy have been making information not too long ago with the discharge of their HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” about alleged childhood sexual abuse of Dylan Farrow by her father, Woody Allen. Whereas the filmmakers had been doing press for that sequence, Selection requested them about Jones’ regrets about working with them. They expressed shock and stated they might communicate on to Selection about it in a separate dialog.

However after a number of requests over a number of weeks, they didn’t remark on Selection’s reporting by means of their publicist Ryan Mazie.

Alexia Norton Jones says she regrets her involvement with “On the Document.”

Courtesy of Alexia Norton Jones

“On the Document,” which debuted on HBO Max final Could, follows the lifetime of Drew Dixon, a music government at Def Jam Recordings, who was allegedly raped by her boss, Simmons, within the mid-Nineteen Nineties. The ripple results of the assault, which Dixon talks about movingly within the movie, modified her life and derailed her profession, forcing her out of a job at which she excelled.

Publicly, Dixon has been effusive about working with the administrators, telling IndieWire in November 2020 that “they clearly understood survivor trauma.” However privately, written communications from her reviewed by Selection point out Dixon skilled a state of affairs that was typically aggravating and troublesome behind-the-scenes. Within the remaining months earlier than the movie was set to premiere on the 2020 Sundance Movie Pageant, as its government producer Oprah Winfrey contemplated taking her title off the film on account of artistic variations, Dixon repeatedly complained concerning the filmmakers “triggering” her, in keeping with a number of textual content messages that she despatched to a 3rd celebration.

Dixon, who can also be represented by Mazie, didn’t remark on the report for this story.

However Deborah Drooz, an lawyer who represents the filmmaker’s manufacturing firm Jane Doe Movies, stated in a letter written to Selection: “Ms. Dixon maintains the movie’s producers and administrators handled her in a delicate and caring method all through manufacturing and thereafter.”

The story of what occurred in the course of the making and launch of “On the Document” is a cautionary story. Within the #MeToo period, Hollywood been investing in documentaries about sexual abuse survivors. However the calls for of creating a film, which requires tales to be advised in taut narratives, won’t at all times align with the wants of survivors, who are sometimes nonetheless processing their trauma. As Jones found, when a rape survivor talks to a documentary filmmaker, she will lose possession of her personal her narrative.

Whereas “On the Document” gives mountains of proof about Simmons’ alleged predatory conduct, the film additionally turned a supply of stress, drama and frustration for a few of the topics concerned within the movie. In January, shortly earlier than Sundance, Winfrey dropped her title from the credit, saying that she believed the survivors within the film, however the filmmakers didn’t observe her notes for modifications. Till now, a number of ladies related to the film have prevented talking out in opposition to it, they are saying, as a result of they don’t wish to diminish the survivors’ tales — or in some way grow to be a speaking level for Simmons’ protection. Simmons has denied any rape or sexual abuse allegations.

Tales about troubled film productions are as previous as motion pictures themselves. However it’s not as frequent for a documentary to have a lot stress, and to depart no less than certainly one of its topics — a rape survivor — emotionally wounded, significantly when the aim of the movie was to disclose the struggling that Simmons had inflicted on his alleged victims.

“The unhappy takeaway of the story is the topic of the film — the sexual abuse of African American ladies — obtained misplaced,” says Ann Walker Marchant, a publicist based mostly in Washington D.C., who represented a few of the survivors featured within the movie. “It turned concerning the administrators and what they needed to painting, versus what was greatest for the survivors.”

Past “Allen v. Farrow” and “On the Document,” Ziering and Dick have made a profession out of interviewing sexual abuse survivors in documentary kind, specializing on this style.

Certainly one of their breakout movies turned mired in controversy due to perceived inaccuracies. In 2015, “The Looking Floor,” about sexual assault in school campuses, premiered to rave opinions on the Sundance Movie Pageant. It was launched in theaters in February, from Radius-TWC, a now defunct division of The Weinstein Firm, whose founder Harvey Weinstein is coincidentally serving a 23-year jail sentence for rape, and aired on CNN that November. Because it continued to get extra publicity (its tune “Til It Occurs To You,” carried out by Woman Gaga, was nominated for an Oscar), journalists began to query the veracity of a few of the storytelling within the movie.

In June 2015, an article written by Emily Yoffe in Slate, “How ‘The Looking Floor’ Blurs the Fact,’” reported on how Dick and Ziering misrepresented the small print of an alleged rape case at Harvard Regulation College involving a Black man to advance the movie’s thesis that sexual assault is rampant on school campuses. After that, 19 Harvard professors signed an open letter, criticizing “The Looking Floor.”

After which, in November 2015, New York journal ran a narrative with the headline, “‘The Looking Floor’ Makes use of a Putting Statistic About Campus Rape That’s Virtually Actually False.” This text referred to as out the filmmakers for utilizing doubtlessly deceptive information to counsel serial offenders are chargeable for most sexual assault circumstances on school campuses. (In a press release on the time, Dick stood by the movie’s reporting: “Each statistic in our movie is correct, together with the statistics on repeat offenders, and nothing on this article proves in any other case,” he stated.)

Whereas making “The Looking Floor,” the filmmakers weren’t positioning themselves as neutral storytellers. The Nationwide Overview uncovered an electronic mail from Herdy, who additionally labored as a producer on that movie, making an attempt to guarantee a lawyer of an alleged sufferer that her documentary would aspect with survivors. Herdy wrote: “We don’t function the identical manner as journalists — it is a movie challenge very a lot within the nook of advocacy for victims, so there could be no insensitive questions or the necessity to get the perpetrator’s aspect.”

When issues began to unravel with “On the Document,” a high-profile sexual assault survivor advised Jones about these articles. “Oh my God, once I went on-line, I felt like I’d been snookered,” Jones says. “I felt fooled. I believed they had been reputable.”

“On the Document” would have been a demanding narrative for any director. However for Ziering and Dick, who’re white, they needed to clear an particularly excessive bar— telling a sophisticated story about fame, energy and abuse within the hip-hop group.

Earlier than anybody had even seen the documentary, there have been already severe issues behind-the-scenes. Winfrey had signed on in June 2019 because the challenge’s government producer, with plans to launch the movie as a part of her take care of Apple TV Plus. However when Simmons obtained wind of the movie, which adopted a New York Instances exposé about his alleged sexual assaults, he launched focused counterattacks in opposition to his accusers and referred to as Winfrey’s assistant, demanding that he be put in contact with Winfrey and she or he not launch the film, in keeping with sources with data of those efforts. In January 2020, Winfrey finally eliminated her title from the movie, as a result of, she stated, the administrators didn’t take enough time to retool sure components of the flicks based mostly on her notes previous to Sundance. (By way of a consultant, Winfrey declined to remark.)

“In my view, there’s extra work to be performed on the movie to light up the total scope of what the victims endured, and it has grow to be clear that the filmmakers and I aren’t aligned in that artistic imaginative and prescient,” Winfrey stated in a press release on the time to The Hollywood Reporter.

The administrators, although, believed Winfrey was unnerved by Simmons’ threats, and was in search of an excuse to sever ties with them, in keeping with sources with data of their interactions. Within the midst of this negativity and finger pointing, Jones felt prefer it was a part of her duty to assist save the movie. Though she’d initially sided with the filmmakers — and spoke out in opposition to Winfrey in an interview earlier than the Sundance premiere — she’s now come to consider the mogul was proper to chop ties with “On the Document.”

“Oprah has a normal,” Jones says. “She doesn’t like messy issues. Think about if Oprah had been on set with me and noticed what occurred. Do you assume Oprah would have been comfortable?”

After she sat down with the administrators, Jones discovered that she’d been added to the movie due to Winfrey’s notes. As soon as “On the Document” had been accepted into Sundance, Winfrey began to second guess a few of their filmmaking choices. That winter, after watching a reduce of the movie — and consulting along with her good friend, director Ava DuVernay — Winfrey advised the administrators that an excessive amount of of the story in “On the Document” centered on Dixon. In response to a number of sources with data of those discussions, she requested that extra survivors be added to the movie, with six or seven weeks left earlier than the Sundance premiere.

That despatched the filmmakers scrambling, as Herdy reached out to survivors who had beforehand advised their tales within the press. When Herdy obtained on the telephone with Jones that December, she requested her if she’d be keen to get on a aircraft the subsequent day, in keeping with Jones (she flew in later). And Herdy puzzled if Jones might assist her discover extra survivors for the movie. “I believed it was inappropriate,” Jones says. “It was aggressive and uncomfortable.”

Ultimately, Jones would sit down with the filmmakers. Having barely slept the night time earlier than out of nerves, Jones was startled when she overheard Dick say to Ziering: “Let’s make sure that we go over the assault 3 times,” she recollects. Ziering’s demeanor in asking her questions was off-putting, she says: “What shocked me essentially the most within the taking pictures, as we go to movie, each time I say one thing about myself, I’m fully reduce off,” Jones says. “Amy retains chopping me off. It’s simply, ‘Let’s get to the assault.’”

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s “On the Document” premiered at Sundance Movie Pageant in 2020.

Courtesy Sundance Movie Pageant

Because the interview progressed, Jones felt like Ziering knew nothing about her. Ziering prefers to enter interviews chilly, for “the factor of shock for the viewer,” as she advised Jones. However for a survivor who had introduced paperwork about her life (which Herdy had requested her to pack and the administrators didn’t take a look at), Jones felt this method dehumanized her.

“I begin feeling worry, as a result of I don’t perceive what’s occurring,” Jones says. “Because the interview goes on, I begin cursing like I’ve by no means cursed in my life. I’m like, ‘What the fuck am I doing right here? Why don’t they know something about me? Why am I being blindsided?’

“Now I really feel like I’m being assaulted once more, as a result of I’ve been arrange,” Jones says.

After she completed filming, Jones thanked the filmmakers and gave the looks of seeming OK. However she relayed her terror to a good friend shortly after taking pictures. “I used to be pacing, trembling, shocked,” Jones says. “I felt sick. I felt ashamed.”

“She was upset,” the individual she talked to recollects, confirming Jones’ model of occasions. “She advised me they made her really feel very small, brushing her to the aspect and didn’t know something about her. It appeared like she was used.”

Within the movie, Jones’ story doesn’t stand on its personal. It’s a part of a montage by which she’s mixed with different survivors, and Jones’ sentences are reduce up. The small print surrounding the alleged rape, which Jones stated befell after a date with Simmons, aren’t absolutely defined. In whole, she speaks for about 40 seconds within the film.

Different ladies featured within the movie didn’t have the identical issues with the filmmakers. “I had a fantastic expertise,” says publicist Kelly Cutrone, one other voice within the montage, who Simmons allegedly tried to rape. “They had been severe individuals who made a severe movie,” she says.

The screenwriter Jenny Lumet, who alleges that Simmons sexually violated her in 1991, spent a day in Brooklyn filming for “On the Document,” speaking on digicam to Dixon and Sil Lai Abrams, one other survivor within the movie. “My expertise with Amy and Kirby was constructive,” Lumet says.

Though she didn’t meet Jones, Lumet stands along with her: “It breaks my coronary heart to listen to that Alexia had this expertise,” she says. “I really feel prefer it’s the duty of the filmmakers to make it possible for folks really feel secure.”

One other grievance made by a few of the survivors: the filmmakers by no means advised them that the film could be principally about Dixon’s life.

Sheri Sher, who based the primary all-female DJ and rap group Mercedes Women, participated within the film to speak about her profession — together with writing a hip-hop novel based mostly on her journey in music. Within the early Eighties, she was allegedly raped by Simmons in his workplace. After Dixon reached out to Sher, she invited the filmmakers to shoot at her dwelling, capturing a scene the place she met Dixon, and filming with the administrators for a number of different days.

However when she noticed “On the Document” for the primary time at Sundance, it felt jarring to her how little of her story they used. “I used to be shocked they shot a lot of me, simply to see my life narrowed all the way down to that,” Sher says. “I used to be narrowed all the way down to a sufferer of Russell Simmons and an accuser. I’m a lot greater than that. I believe the folks that know me and discuss to me, they had been harm.

“I by no means needed to seem weak, as a result of I grew up within the streets,” she says. “With this movie, I went by means of such an emotional curler coaster. I by no means needed to appear to be a sufferer. In my thoughts, I’m at all times a victor. To see myself trying damaged, it form of affected me lots.”

She nonetheless helps the movie. “I don’t remorse it,” Sher says. “Both manner, it’s nonetheless a discussion board for me to inform my story. I need different individuals who didn’t develop up privileged to nonetheless know they’ve a voice.”

All through “On the Document,” along with tales of survivors, there are clips of activists, legal professionals and writers — similar to Tarana Burke, Kimberle Williams Crenshaw and Kierna Mayo — speaking concerning the devastating results of sexual abuse for survivors within the Black group. However Selection has discovered a few of the specialists featured within the movie had no concept they had been going to be a part of a Simmons documentary.

Certainly one of these ladies says she was initially advised she was being interviewed for a documentary a few completely different matter that Ziering and Dick had been working on. When the subject material modified, the filmmakers by no means defined they had been utilizing her interview in a Simmons documentary. She felt just like the filmmakers misled her, in keeping with a supply with data of the state of affairs. One other girl, who additionally didn’t know what the film was going to be about, was nonetheless happy to be in it, and to help the ladies who spoke out.

As “On the Document” was being completed, Dixon requested a household good friend, Ann Walker Marchant, who runs her personal public relations agency in Washington, D.C., to symbolize her. All through the summer time of 2019, Marchant stored asking the filmmakers about their press technique for the movie, which nobody had seen.

After the film’s Sundance debut was introduced, Marchant began to get involved. “They knew nothing concerning the Black group,” she says. “Zero.” Marchant initially represented Dixon professional bono due to their relationship.

In December, as Simmons tried to undermine the movie, Marchant approached Time’s Up for help, since there was no indication that the filmmakers had a plan to guard the survivors from the social media assaults. The nonprofit, which gives authorized and public relations counsel, provided her a modest price to symbolize a number of of the survivors within the movie in the event that they selected to make use of her companies. However this association, in keeping with sources with data of the decision-making, was meant to help the ladies within the movie, to not promote the movie itself.

Dixon lastly noticed a reduce of the film at a personal screening in November. She was pleased with the end result. However she requested the filmmakers to cease reaching out to her immediately. In response to textual content messages from that point interval that she despatched to a 3rd celebration, Dixon felt that the filmmakers had been asking for an excessive amount of and making a aggravating surroundings for her.

Dixon appears to have clashed principally with Ziering because the movie was being accomplished. In a single change reviewed by Selection, Dixon famous how Ziering “snapped” at her after Dixon had emailed the director about making some modifications to the film. Ziering obtained agitated that Dixon hadn’t used the encrypted messaging app Sign, as a result of Ziering was apprehensive that if the e-mail leaked “it made it appear to be the topic was influencing the movie,” in keeping with a textual content message written by Dixon on the time.

“[Variety] implies that Drew Dixon — a sexual assault survivor whose story is documented within the movie — was berated, scolded, ‘triggered’ and in any other case mistreated by movie producer Amy Ziering,” Drooz, the filmmakers’ lawyer, says in a letter to Selection. “These accusations are false and have been flatly contradicted by Ms. Dixon.”

Dixon wrote in one other textual content message that Ziering repeatedly referred to survivors she’d been interviewing as “the opposite Drews,” an outline that Dixon discovered “offensive.”

“No African American filmmaker would have stated that,” Jones says. “If Ava DuVernay made that movie, this might have by no means occurred. That’s how they had been pondering of us. We had been simply product.”

By mid-December 2019, as Winfrey requested for vital modifications to be made to the film, the filmmakers went into full panic mode. There was fixed worry that Winfrey would drop out. “They needed Drew to succeed in out to the opposite survivors,” Marchant says. Marchant suggested the administrators to get their very own messaging out, as Simmons continued to malign the survivors.

“Amy and Kirby had no contacts in African American media,” Marchant says. “The one contact they appeared to have was individuals who reviewed documentaries from a movie perspective, which isn’t what we wanted. We’re attempting to protect the repute of those ladies and never have them be traumatized.”

Marchant steered that, previous to Sundance, the filmmakers ship the film to credible influencers within the Black group who might endorse the movie. Though reluctant, they stated they might, and she or he provided ideas. “I obtained a name from certainly one of my pricey pals who’s a journalist, and she or he’s actually upset,” Marchant says. “I’m like, ‘What goes on?’ She stated, ‘My title is on a listing that’s circulating of people who find themselves endorsing the film.’” The good friend hadn’t even seen the movie but. “I’m pondering, ‘Holy crap!’ I used to be livid.”

Whereas everybody was ready to see what Winfrey would do, Marchant booked three of the survivors — Dixon, Jones and Abrams — for an interview on “CBS This Morning” with correspondent Michelle Miller. Marchant noticed it as a chance for the survivors to make it possible for their tales had been advised precisely in their very own phrases.

On Jan. 10, the identical day because the interview with CBS, Winfrey introduced she was dropping out of the challenge. Initially, a few of the survivors got here up with the concept they may fill the void by being listed as producers on the film themselves, however that concept by no means panned out.

After Winfrey ended her relationship with “On the Document,” the film went to Sundance, looking for a brand new distributor since Apple was now out as nicely. Time’s Up issued a press release standing by the survivors (with out particularly endorsing the movie). In mid-January, Dixon fired Marchant previous to Sundance.

The filmmakers began a whisper marketing campaign that Marchant had been secretly working with Winfrey to derail the film, in keeping with a number of sources. They believed that Time’s Up was in on it too, as a result of the nonprofit had accepted a $100,000 donation from Winfrey for the Time’s Up Authorized Protection Fund in 2017, which turned a part of a narrative that ran in The Hollywood Reporter in June — referred to as “When Time’s Up Didn’t Step Up.”

“I by no means had a dialog with Oprah Winfrey,” Marchant says. “I by no means had a dialog with anybody at OWN, and I don’t know Ava DuVernay. That’s ridiculous.”

The survivors initially determined to stay collectively. However after Winfrey pulled out, the dynamics modified between them. “I believed this was a movie of unified survivors,” Jones says. “That was the primary motive I obtained concerned with the movie.”

Marchant believes that by enjoying favorites, the filmmakers drove a wedge among the many ladies featured within the movie. Among the survivors acquired presents — similar to flowers — from the administrators, whereas others didn’t. A number of of the survivors within the movie had been invited to accompany the administrators to Sundance. When Jones requested if she might go, somebody from the movie advised her that she’d must pay her personal manner, at a value of hundreds of {dollars} an evening. She stayed dwelling, feeling “dismissed,” Jones says. “I used to be alone. I used to be remoted. I used to be at nighttime, and no person was telling me something.”

When Jones requested what occurred to Marchant, she says that Amy Herdy advised her that Marchant was “poisonous” and wouldn’t be working with the survivors. “That is the lie,” Jones says. “She was by no means poisonous. She was the helper.”

Jones felt “gaslighted,” she says, as a result of Ryan Mazie provided to symbolize her as a part of the movie’s publicity group. As she was making up her thoughts, he advised Time’s Up that he was her new rep, which she says she hadn’t licensed. “This was when my psychological well being started to disintegrate,” says Jones, who felt betrayed that he was talking on her behalf. “He didn’t have my permission. As survivors, do they need us to outlive? Or do they wish to revenue off our ache?”

By the point “On the Document” lastly aired on TV in Could, Jones had severed ties with the filmmakers. When she reads tales that remember them as advocates for survivors, she thinks again to their indifference to her. She needs she might be faraway from “On the Document.”

“It took so lengthy to inform my story,” Jones says. “It’s the concept I’ve been muzzled once more. The administrators muzzled me, once I thought the movie could be the factor that set me free.”

Kate Aurthur contributed to this story.