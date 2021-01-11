Ronnie Screwvala, Vicky Kaushal Reteam For Bollywood Sci-Fi Epic

The group behind hit 2019 Indian conflict film “Uri: The Surgical Strike” has reunited for sci-fi movie “Ashwatthama.”

Primarily based on a personality from Indian mythological epic “The Mahabharata,” “Ashwatthama” is billed as a futuristic science fiction VFX-laden extravaganza and has been in improvement for a number of months. Veteran producer and former Disney India head Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, director Aditya Dhar and main man Vicky Kaushal reprise their respective features from “Uri.”

“Uri,” Dhar’s debut, grossed some $50 million worldwide. It received a number of accolades at India’s nationwide movie awards, together with greatest director for Dhar and greatest actor for Kaushal.

“Each movie has its personal journey, nevertheless, when the group of a nationwide award profitable and blockbuster movie that has been as cherished as ‘Uri’ comes collectively, the expectations are certain to be excessive,” mentioned Screwvala. “Language isn’t a barrier for this film. I can’t wait to see Aditya’s imaginative and prescient translate to this spectacle on display screen. I’ve to say that is by far essentially the most formidable film I’ve tried and we might like to see this one attain out to the widest audiences in India and world wide.”

“We’re working laborious to create a visible spectacle that audiences throughout India would have by no means seen earlier than. I promise, this may not simply be a movie, however an expertise,” mentioned Dhar. “I’m taking this movie as a duty of telling this epic story, in the best way it’s meant to be instructed, and I hope, audiences bathe the identical like to ‘Ashwatthama,’ as they did to ‘Uri’.” “Ashwatthama” will roll later this 12 months, however a begin date has not been disclosed.

“ ‘Ashwatthama’ is Aditya’s dream mission and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to convey this spectacle to audiences,” mentioned Kaushal. “It’s going to be a brand new area for me as an actor, exploring the most recent type of know-how alongside performing. Can’t wait to begin the journey quickly with this glorious group.”

Upcoming initiatives from RSVP embrace romantic movie “Sitara“, conflict drama “Pippa,” a collection adaptation of Bhopal fuel tragedy e-book “5 Previous Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World’s Deadliest Industrial Catastrophe,” and sports activities movie “Rashmi Rocket.”