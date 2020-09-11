Ronnie Screwvala’s ‘Sitara’ to Restart After Coronavirus Interruption

Veteran Indian producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is ready to restart capturing “Sitara” in November. After a quick schedule in Mumbai, the shoot was paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, starring Sobhita Dhulipala (“Made in Heaven”) and Rajeev Siddhartha (“4 Extra Shorts Please”), is a love story between a fiercely impartial, feisty, younger inside designer and a younger aspiring chef. They acknowledge the issues of their relationship, however set out to redeem themselves and make it work.

“Sitara” is directed by Vandana Kataria (“Noblemen”) and written by Kataria, Sonia Bahl, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

“ ‘Sitara’ is a narrative that has been very shut to my coronary heart,” mentioned Kataria. “It’s one thing that every one modern-day households expertise, however are reluctant to confront. Having a producer like Ronnie on board is only a good match to say such tales. The pandemic did disrupt our schedule, however given the brand new regular, I’m excited to get again on set and convey this story to life.”

The movie will go instantly to digital launch. Whereas no platform has but been introduced, RSVP’s earlier straight-to-OTT efforts “Love Per Sq. Foot,” “Lust Tales” and “Raat Akeli Hai” have all debuted on Netflix.

Screwvala, who beforehand served as head of Disney India, produced “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” India’s highest grossing battle movie with $48 million. RSVP has one other battle movie “Pippa,” starring Ishaan Khatter from Mira Nair’s Toronto-closer “A Appropriate Boy,” within the works.

Screwvala mentioned: “ ‘Sitara’ is a narrative about love, appreciation, acceptance, forgiveness and redemption. There will be no higher lady than Vandana to direct this digital movie for RSVP. Hoping to convey this story a couple of dysfunctional household to audiences early subsequent 12 months.”

“A movie like ‘Sitara’ is a step taken with small toes in the direction of a bigger newness in Indian cinema,” mentioned Dhulipala. “I’m actually glad to belong with it and now that we return to shoot in November, we as a crew are returning stronger in thoughts, physique and spirit.”